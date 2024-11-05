Pharming Group To Participate In November Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leiden, the Netherlands, November 5, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's management will participate in the following investor in the month of November:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024, London, U.K., November 19-21

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, November 20 at 08:00 GMT/09:00 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the“Upcoming Events” and“News” sections of Pharming's website.

For more information about this conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at ... or your Jefferies representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn .

