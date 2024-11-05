AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For October 2024
Date
11/5/2024 2:00:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In October 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 479,232 passengers, which is a 1.8% increase compared to October 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.3% compared to the same period a year ago and was 24,346 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.7% to 59,530 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2024 were the following:
|
| October 2024
| October 2023
| Change
| Passengers
| 479,232
| 470,702
| 1.8%
| Finland - Sweden
| 135,119
| 139,020
| -2.8%
| Estonia - Finland
| 299,440
| 285,022
| 5.1%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 44,673
| 46,660
| -4.3%
|
|
|
|
| Cargo Units
| 24,346
| 27,137
| -10.3%
| Finland - Sweden
| 3,267
| 3,315
| -1.4%
| Estonia - Finland
| 17,515
| 19,589
| -10.6%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 3,564
| 4,233
| -15.8%
|
|
|
|
| Passenger Vehicles
| 59,530
| 63,151
| -5.7%
| Finland - Sweden
| 3,914
| 4,312
| -9.2%
| Estonia - Finland
| 53,863
| 57,035
| -5.6%
| Estonia - Sweden
| 1,753
| 1,804
| -2.8%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The October Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
Phone: +372 56 157 170
E-mail ...
