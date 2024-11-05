Transgene And Probiogen Join Forces To Advance Individualized Cancer Vaccine Development

ProBioGen's suspension cell line showcases innovation and reliability in bioprocessing with a proven track record and is currently in use for multiple late-stage clinical trials. Renowned for its high yield and scalability, this platform enables efficient industrial manufacturing processes, translating into cost-effectiveness and increased productivity in manufacturing. Additionally, the cell line offers robust growth and excellent genetic stability to ensure consistent and reliable production.

“We are delighted to embark on this collaborative journey with ProBioGen,” said Dr. Alessandro Riva, CEO of Transgene. “The suspension cell line represents a significant addition to further expand the manufacturing processes for our individualized cancer vaccines while we work towards providing patients with tailored patient-specific therapies against cancer on a larger scale.”

The partnership between Transgene and ProBioGen underscores a shared commitment to advancing the field of individualized medicine and to support manufacturing scalability and optimization.

“We are thrilled to partner with Transgene in advancing the frontier of personalized cancer vaccines,” said Dr. Volker Sandig, CSO of ProBioGen .“Our collaboration holds immense potential to impact the personalized vaccine space and to offer new treatments and hope to cancer patients.”

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses: TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the viral backbone. With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

About ProBioGen

ProBioGen is a Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic glycoproteins. Combining both state-of-the-art development services, based on ProBioGen's expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies yields biologics with optimized properties. Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with GMP standards (EMA/FDA).

ProBioGen has been operational for more than 30 years. At three locations in Berlin, about 300 employees contribute to the creation of new therapies in medicine and groundbreaking innovations worldwide through their creative and meticulous work. ProBioGen's growth strategy is driven by the expansion of the service value chain through organic growth.

ProBioGen's cell line is derived from primary cells of a duck embryo and was designed to comply with health authority guidelines and the concept of“defined risk.” It was developed as an alternative to the use of chicken eggs for large-scale vaccine production. The cell line grows in true suspension and has been optimized for viral vaccine production and stability and helps to overcome challenges in vaccine development including the personalized medicine space. It grows in a commercially available, chemically defined medium without animal components and is an excellent host for a variety of different virus strains.

