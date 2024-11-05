Third Annual Esgfintech100 List Shines Spotlight On Innovators Driving Sustainability In Financial Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The latest ESGFinTech100 list, released today, highlights the leading tech firms empowering institutions to achieve their ESG objectives.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The urgency for sustainability among financial institutions has surged over the past year, with regulations like the EU's CSRD putting greater pressure on firms ESG-related compliance. Not only are putting emphasis on ESG regulations, but consumers are increasingly aligning with companies that reflect their values.The importance of ESG FinTech solutions is further highlighted by its resilience amid a broader market downturn. While most areas of FinTech suffered a dry spell in funding during 2023, ESG FinTech investment remained relatively stable at $28.8bn.To support firms in navigating the growing demand for ESG-focused technology, the ESGFinTech100 identifies the top 100 tech innovators that every financial institution should know as they develop their ESG strategies.A panel of industry experts and analysts meticulously reviewed over 500 ESG tech companies to pinpoint the leaders in the field. FinTech Global provided comprehensive data for the panel, which selected companies based on their innovative technology solutions addressing a significant industry challenge, as well as their contributions to ESG imperatives and sustainability improvements for clients.Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global, stated, "ESG-focused frameworks like CSRD are becoming more common around the world. Financial institutions face mounting requirements for ESG reports and alignment to sustainability targets.“The ESGFinTech100 serves as a crucial resource for senior management, helping them identify the leading ESG tech companies. The detailed company profiles offer insights into their solutions, the challenges they address, their operational regions, and more. This guide is essential for any organization committed to achieving net-zero targets.”Among the notable companies featured on this year's list are:Arbonics: developer of high-quality, traceable carbon removal credits from nature-based projects, connecting credit buyers to landowners in EuropeAuquan: uses AI to turn the world's unstructured data into actionable risk and ESG intelligence for financial services customersEarth Blox: a platform which provides insights to mitigate risk and manage regulation around nature and climate, delivering a sustainable future for your businessESG Playbook: streamlines data collection for global regulatory reporting for environmental, social and governance frameworks with customizable dashboardsGaiaLens: an AI-powered Sustainability Analytics Platform for institutional investors and financial services firmsWeeFin: offers a SaaS platform empowering financial institutions to scale their sustainability strategy and drive real impactA full list of the ESGFinTech100 can be found at . More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.

