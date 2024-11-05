US Election 2024: What Happens To Donald Trump's Pending Criminal Cases If He Wins Or Loses To Kamala Harris

(MENAFN- Live Mint) If Donald wins the US presidential race against Kamala Harris, the 78-year-old will make it to the White House a second time. In doing so, Trump will be the first convicted person to win US elections.

And in case he loses the election, Trump will probably face series of court cases and a potential jail term too, according to US reports.

During his previous term (2016-2020), Trump became the first president to be impeached twic . First for withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political opponents and then for instigating a 'coup' on January 6, 2021 after his defeat to Democrat Joe Bide .

“He branded himself as the guy who gets away with it. He is facing a lot of moments of reckoning. He could go to jail. He could end up considerably less wealthy than he is. No matter what happens, and no matter whether he wins or loses, there will be a reckoning over his health. Death, ill health, dementia – those are things even he can't escape,” Gwenda Blair , a Trump biographer, was quoted as saying in a Guardian report.

If he wins the election and returns to the White House for a second term, Trump has vowed to fire Jack Smith – the special counsel who has brought two federal cases against him, 'within two seconds.'

Trump faces four criminal cases. Any one of these cases would scuttle the chances of any other White House hopeful, according to a report in the Guardian. Mint lists some of the cases that Trump faces and how the trials will be impacted by the results of US Election 2024 .

In May, Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to a hush-money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels , making him the first former president to be convicted of felony.