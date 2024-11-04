Empowering The Next Generation: Mary Kay's Commitment To Fostering Young Women In STEM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Mary Kay's 2024 Sustainability Report

As a global leader in women's empowerment and innovative science, Mary Kay is committed to providing higher education grants and STEM opportunities to build or strengthen a robust pipeline of female talent in STEM focused fields.

At Mary Kay, we celebrate young women who are embracing higher education and careers in STEM areas as we continue to help narrow the gender gap and bias in scientific and related fields: 63% of Mary Kay's team are women.

Since 2020, Mary Kay has awarded 29 grants and donated $195,500 in support of young women in science across 13 countries on five continents:



Young Women in STEM Grant Program: 18 grants

Madam C.J. Walker Scholarships with the Society of Cosmetic Chemists sponsored by Mary Kay: 6 grants

Society for Investigative Dermatology: 4 grants European Society for Dermatological Research: 1 grant

Madam C.J. Walker Scholarships program supported by Mary Kay

In 2021, Mary Kay created the Madam C.J. Walker Scholarships program in collaboration with the Society of Cosmetic Chemists . The program awards two $5,000 scholarships to specific under-represented minority students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in chemical, physical, medical, pharmaceutical, biological or related sciences and technology with an interest in pursuing a career in the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Did you know : In 2023, Dr. Michelle Hines , Director of Product Formulation, Research & Development at Mary Kay, became President of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists.



2024 Madam C.J. Walker Winners: Karissa Richards, University of Toledo (undergraduate student in cosmetic science and formulation design); and Taylor Scott, University of Cincinnati (graduate student in cosmetic science Master of Science program). 2024 Madam C.J. Walker Finalists: two finalists were recognized by the committee this year for their achievements: Lauren Forney, Spelman College (undergraduate student in health science); and Holly Honoré, University of Cincinnati (graduate student in cosmetic science Master of Science program).

Mary Kay's Young Women in STEM Global Grant Program

Launched in 2020, the Young Women in STEM global grant program and social campaign helps shift the perception of“the face of science,” and encourages young women to pursue STEM-related fields of study and career paths.

Meet the latest honorees:

SHRIYA BHAT , U.S.

Harvard Freshman, Molecular Biologist, App Developer, Researcher in Gene Therapy, and Microbial Diagnostics, Champion of Affordable Medicine

To date, Shriya has completed four years of internationally recognized independent research on inhibiting bacterial cell communication to slow its growth.

ANIKA DUGAL , U.S.

Computer Scientist, Founder, Girls for Algorithmic Justice, National Cyber Scholar

Anika is passionate about STEM and how it supports social justice work. Her non-profit,“Girls for Algorithmic Justice” is the largest and first-ever algorithmic justice organization led by female students.

FLORENCIA LAROCCA , ARGENTINA

Information Systems Engineer, Women in Tech Ambassador, Advocate for LATAM NGO“Chicas en Tecnología”

Florencia believes that women in STEM bring new complex advantages that are important in creating a diverse and successful team and that young women in the future will accomplish great things in the world of STEM.

ĽUDMILA KVAŠŇOVSKÁ , SLOVAKIA

Clinical Researcher, Explorer of Novel Cancer Advancements, STEM Competition Winner

Ľudmila conducts research within healthcare that focuses on immunoregulation, liposomal treatment of breast cancer, and nanomedicine.

ANI PETROSYAN , ARMENIA

Computer Scientist, Women's Empowerment, Founder of Girlopolis, Student in Computer Science at the University of Pennsylvania

Ani is working on projects related to Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing. She is the founder of Girlopolis, a hackathon for girls interested in business and computer science.