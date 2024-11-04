Key Insights From Climate Negotiations: Lessons From Successive Commonwealth Summits

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Unnikrishnan Divakaran Nair

Below, I outline five key takeaways from engagements, highlighting the complexities and strategic nuances essential for effective intergovernmental climate negotiations – especially as we head to COP29 in Azerbaijan.

In climate negotiations, every part of the agreement is interlinked: progress in one area often depends on consensus in another. This underscores the necessity for negotiators to approach discussions with a broad mindset, knowing that partial agreements can unravel if others remain contentious. Building this level of consensus requires balancing competing priorities and fostering an environment in which parties feel their core interests are safeguarded within the final text.

In Kigali and Apia, the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR–RC) underscored this complexity, influencing debates on critical issues such as financing, capacity building and technology transfer. As CBDR–RC acknowledges that countries have varying capabilities and historical responsibilities for climate change, it became a focal point in determining fair contributions from wealthier nations to support less-resourced countries. This focus on equitable responsibility often was the decisive factor for advancing or stalling agreements across all areas.

Success in climate negotiations often involves understanding and bridging diverse interpretations of key terms and approaches. This principle was clearly exemplified during CHOGM 2022 in the negotiation of the Commonwealth Living Lands Charter . A significant point of contention arose between developed and developing countries over the inclusion of the terms“Nature-Based Solutions” (NbS) and“Ecosystem-Based Approaches” (EbA). Developed countries favoured NbS to emphasise restoration and conservation, while many developing countries were concerned about that term's implications for resource rights and preferred EbA, which emphasise broader ecological and community-focused outcomes.

The negotiation process toward consensus was meticulous and strategic. Delegates from various countries engaged in ongoing consultations with scientific experts and policy advisors back in their capitals to ensure their positions were evidence-based and aligned with national interests. By grounding discussions in approved scientific research and facilitating back-to-back expert consultations, negotiators worked to substantiate the value of both approaches.

After several rounds of dialogue, and immense relief among our team, countries reached a balanced agreement by incorporating both terms – NbS and EbA – in the final text. This dual phrasing honoured the priorities of both developed and developing countries, allowing all parties to see their concerns reflected in the agreement – precisely what the Commonwealth Secretariat set out to achieve.

Each country's stance during negotiations is informed by a complex mix of national climate policies, regional alliances and geopolitical priorities. To negotiate effectively, one must be attuned not only to the science and technical aspects of climate change but also to the unique political and economic realities that shape each country's position. This means staying updated on climate-related developments and policy shifts within key regions, allowing for a more informed, strategic approach to negotiation.

However, for countries with very small delegations this requirement can be challenging. Officials in these delegations frequently juggle multiple tasks, balancing technical negotiations, policy consultations and administrative responsibilities. This can lead to delays in decision-making or, in some cases, necessitate compromises that might not fully align with their nation's optimal stance.

These limitations often mean that these countries must rely on swift, back-to-back consultations and, at times, align with broader coalition positions to manage their workload effectively. This highlights the critical need for resource-sharing arrangements, training and support to enhance smaller delegations' capacity. The Commonwealth Secretariat team know from experience that countries can, by strengthening these capacities, participate more fully and assertively in negotiations, contributing perspectives that reflect a broader understanding of global climate impacts and solutions.

A major challenge in climate negotiations is the time lag introduced when countries either hold rigid“red lines” or must consult with their national capitals before finalising positions. This often leads to delays and can slow the overall pace of consensus-building. There is therefore a pressing need for experts from relevant ministries – such as environment, finance and foreign affairs – to be present at these negotiations. Having these experts on hand ensures that any issues' historical context and previously negotiated positions are fully understood, preventing misunderstandings and promoting a more cohesive approach to decision-making.

Without the input of subject-matter experts, delegations may struggle to navigate complex or technical topics, leading to decisions that might lack nuance or deviate from previously established positions.

The fast-evolving nature of climate challenges, coupled with shifting geopolitical dynamics, calls for adaptive and proactive negotiation strategies. This means that there is an urgent need for negotiators to adopt flexible, forward-thinking approaches. This includes exploring innovative solutions, seeking common ground on evolving issues like carbon markets, loss and damage or adaptation finance, and fostering dialogue that anticipates future challenges rather than just responding to current realities.

For me, these takeaways highlight the multifaceted skills and knowledge required in high-stakes climate negotiations, and underscore the importance of adaptability, empathy and a nuanced understanding of global dynamics to achieve meaningful, lasting climate agreements. I look forward to COP29 and the different challenges it will throw at us as a team of experts. There are always more insights to gain.

This blog draws on my first-hand experience supporting climate change negotiations at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda in 2022 and Apia, Samoa in 2024, offering hard-earned insights into the process.

