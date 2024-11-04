Bethany Center Resident Celebrates 42Nd Election As Poll Worker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARING Ministries resident honored for dedication to democracy, accessibility

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARING Housing Ministries

is proud to recognize the civic dedication of Elizabeth "Liz" Dunlap, a resident of Bethany Center, a CARING Housing Ministries community in San Francisco. For over three decades, Liz has been a dedicated poll worker, ensuring the smooth operation of within her community in the Mission District. Tomorrow she participates in her forty-second election as a poll worker.

Mural decorates the side of Bethany Center, an Affordable Housing community in the Mission District of San Francisco.

Liz's commitment to the democratic process extends far beyond simply showing up on Election Day. She initially volunteered as a clerk, helping out at elections at her church and then at the polling places local to her apartment. Since moving to Bethany Center over 30 years ago, she has served as a poll worker for a majority of the elections held at the community.

Her dedication led her to take on the role of an election inspector in 2006. This position comes with added responsibilities, including supervising clerks at the polling place and ensuring the secure handling of ballots. Inspectors like Elizabeth play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of elections by overseeing the chain of custody, accounting for every single ballot cast. This meticulous process involves removing the memory card from the ballot marking device and securing the tape that records the votes, ensuring a transparent and accurate vote count.

Beyond her direct involvement in managing the election process, Liz is also a passionate advocate for voting accessibility. As a member of the Voting Accessibility Advisory Committee, "I share my input and look at it from the perspective of being both a poll worker and as a person with a disability," Liz says. The group meets regularly to discuss accessibility and elections, including reviewing potential updates to voting equipment to make sure any new equipment is accessible before it is adopted.

"Working with Elizabeth, you can see the level and care and dedication she has for equity in voting and serving her community," says Negeen Etemad, Poll Worker Assistant Manager at the San Francisco Department of Elections . "She's always been eager to assist both voters and the department."

Liz encourages others to follow in her footsteps, saying, "If someone is interested in elections and would like to participate as a poll worker, they should try it." She believes that participating in the election process, even if not as a poll worker, is crucial for a healthy democracy.

For those unable to volunteer as poll workers, Elizabeth emphasizes the importance of engaging in conversations about voting with friends and family. "Voting is important. It's your voice and your voice counts," she states, highlighting the power and significance of each vote. Elizabeth's story serves as an inspiration, reminding us that active citizenship, in all its forms, is fundamental to a thriving democracy.

Front Porch Communities and Services applauds Elizabeth Dunlap for her unwavering commitment to civic duty and her dedication to making elections accessible to all. Her story exemplifies the power of individual action in strengthening our democracy. To read more about Liz Dunlap and her volunteer efforts as a poll worker, visit the Front Porch blog at .

