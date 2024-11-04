(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dicello Levitt LLP announces that it has launched an investigation into whether PACS Group, (“PACS” or the“Company”) (NYSE: PACS) complied with securities laws. The Firm's investigation focuses on whether the Company violated the federal securities laws, issued false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose information required to be disclosed to investors.

PACS is a Utah-based operator of skilled nursing facilities (“SNFs”), which typically serve patients“who need additional help recuperating from acute conditions, illnesses, or serious medical procedures after they have been discharged from the hospital” but“still require 24-hour in-patient services.” Since 2019, PACS has grown its SNFs portfolio by 240% by adding over 145 locations. Since April 11, 2024, when PACS issued its initial public offering (“IPO”), its stock price has risen ~104%, making it one of the most successful IPOs of 2024.

On November 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a critical research report titled“PACS Group: How To Become A Billionaire In The Skilled Nursing Industry By Systematically Scamming Taxpayers,” alleging, among other things, that it“revealed that PACS' 'turnaround' strategy largely boils down to systematically scamming taxpayer-funded healthcare programs. ” According to the report, Hindenburg Research claims that the alleged fraud, abuse of a COVID-era waiver that enabled inappropriate access to skilled care Medicare benefits, and improper billing and staffing schemes is confirmed as a result of a five-month investigation, through interviews with former employees and competitors, and an analysis of 900+ detailed facility-level cost reports.

In response to the Hindenburg Research report, shares of PACS plummeted approximately 27% to close at $31.01 per share on November 4, 2024.

