Kherson Shows Consequences Of Enemy Shelling

11/4/2024 7:16:02 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson showed the consequences of Russia's shelling of residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of the city.

The corresponding video was posted on facebook by Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Last night, powerful explosions shook the Dniprovskyi district - the enemy was targeting neighborhoods,” he wrote.

Read also: Russians injure four residents of Kherson region over past day

As noted, the roof of a multi-storey building was damaged, and a fire that started after the shelling destroyed one private house.

Fortunately, none of the local residents was injured, Mrochko stressed.

UkrinForm

