Indigo Marketing Updates Growth Tier To Improve Prospect Pipeline And Content Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Indigo enhances its Growth Tier, helping advisors strengthen prospect pipelines with custom content, SEO, and active digital marketing management.

- Elizabeth Reider, Indigo's Director of MarketingCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indigo Marketing Agency has announced significant enhancements to the Growth Tier of its Total Marketing Package for financial advisors. These updates focus on maximizing the effectiveness of lead generation through a cohesive digital marketing strategy that includes custom content creation, lead funnels, ongoing SEO, and high-touch social media ad campaigns.The Growth Tier is designed for financial advisors seeking a comprehensive, actively managed marketing solution that integrates all the tools they need for effective digital outreach. In 2024, Indigo Marketing Agency has refined this offering to emphasize ongoing content creation-both blogs and videos-that are customized to each advisor's unique voice, helping them build authentic connections with their audience. Content is then strategically deployed to maximize visibility and engagement.“What sets the Growth Tier apart is the hands-on, ongoing approach we take. It's not just about setting up a strategy-it's about continuously creating and refining that strategy with tailored content and active management,” says Elizabeth Reider, Director of Marketing at Indigo Marketing Agency.“Our goal is to provide advisors with everything they need for a cohesive marketing strategy that drives real results, from lead generation to content creation and beyond.”Highlights of the Growth Tier's 2024 Enhancements Include:- Custom Content Creation: Ongoing production of blogs, videos, and other content, tailored to each advisor's voice to ensure authenticity and build deeper client relationships.- Content Deployment: Strategic posting of content across platforms (website, social media, email), ensuring maximum visibility and engagement.- Custom Lead-Generation Funnels: Comprehensive funnels designed to capture and nurture leads, including appointment funnels and lead magnet strategies.- Ongoing SEO Management: Continuous optimization of website content and structure to boost search engine rankings and attract organic traffic.- LinkedIn Campaigns With Higher Touch: Personalized outreach strategies on LinkedIn designed to connect with high-quality prospects through thoughtful engagement.- Facebook and Google Ad Creatives & Management: Active management of paid ad campaigns on Facebook and Google, with ongoing adjustments to improve performance.- Strategy Support and Planning: Bi-weekly calls with Indigo's expert team to review metrics, refine tactics, and ensure all components of the digital marketing strategy are aligned and optimized for success.The Growth Tier, priced at $3,000 per month with a $5,000 setup fee, offers financial advisors a fully managed, cohesive marketing solution that integrates content creation, SEO, paid ads, and social media outreach. This tier is ideal for advisors looking to scale their businesses by continuously improving and adapting their digital marketing strategies.About Indigo Marketing Agency: Since 2015, Indigo Marketing Agency has specialized in providing independent financial advisors with customized, data-driven marketing solutions. The Total Marketing Package is one of its flagship offerings, designed to help advisors enhance their digital presence, generate more leads, and grow their businesses through tailored, ongoing strategies.For more information about the Growth Tier of the Total Marketing Package, schedule a free strategy call here .

Elizabeth Reider

Indigo Marketing Agency

+1 619-786-7787

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.