ACG Group Leads With EUR 300M Note Programme For Smes Starting With 18M Issuance For UK Digital Media Acquisition
11/4/2024 7:07:46 PM
ACG Group has successfully structured and arranged the creation of CreditHarbor Securitisation Sarl and its EUR 300M CreditHarbor Note Programme catered to SMEs & the renewable energy sector, which has issued EUR 18M of Notes for Acquisition financing with ACG as sole book runner. The EMTN notes yield 12.5% and are Euroclear and Clearstream eligible with a 5-year maturity, fixed coupon, and quarterly principal amortization of 3.125% and interest repayments.
"This private bond deal for the acquisition of a UK digital venture media company demonstrates ACG's expertise in crafting innovative structured finance solutions for complex transactions," said Alberto Ferro-Villani, CEO at ACG Group. "Our team's ability to navigate the intricacies of securitisation and acquisition financing in the digital media sector underscores our firm's cross-sector capabilities."
This transaction marks ACG's continued commitment to providing cutting-edge financial structuring and advisory services, in addition to our asset management and custody services. The successful issuance of these Notes highlights ACG's ability to meet the sophisticated financing needs of clients in the acquisition market and beyond.
