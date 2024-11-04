Nigerian Stock Market Faces Significant Setback As Investors Lose $1.5 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Nigerian experienced a tumultuous week, resulting in substantial losses for investors. The market's value dropped by 1.22 trillion nairas, equivalent to $1.5 billion, over five consecutive days.



This decline erased previous gains and raised concerns among participants. Analysts attribute the sell-off to various factors, including portfolio rebalancing and economic uncertainties.



Investors sold shares of companies like Aradel and BUA Cement, which saw significant price drops. Aradel's stock plummeted by 25.75%, while BUA Cement fell by 11.09% compared to the previous week.



The All-Share Index, a key market indicator, decreased by 2.03% to close at 97,432.02 points. Market capitalization also fell by 2.03%, settling at 59.040 trillion nairas or $71.1 billion.



Despite this setback, the year-to-date return remained positive at 30.30%. Trading activity showed a mixed picture. The total volume of shares traded increased to 2.717 billion, up from 2.142 billion the previous week.







However, the value of these trades decreased to 54.632 billion nairas ($66.5 million) from 85.946 billion nairas ($105.3 million). The financial services sector dominated trading activity, accounting for 67.01% of the volume and 53.01% of the value.



It saw 1.821 billion shares worth 28.958 billion nairas ($35.1 million) change hands. The ICT and conglomerate sectors followed in trading volume.



Fidelity Bank, Chams Holding Company, and United Bank for Africa were the most actively traded stocks. Together, they accounted for 1.225 billion shares valued at 17.721 billion nairas ($21.7 million).



This represented 45.10% of the total trading volume and 32.44% of the total value. This market downturn highlights the volatility of stock investments and the impact of economic factors on investor sentiment.



In short, it serves as a reminder of the importance of diversification and careful analysis in investment strategies.

MENAFN04112024007421016031ID1108850301