Dollar Dips As Finance Minister Hints At Fiscal Plan Release

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar weakened against the Brazilian real on Monday, November 4, 2024. This shift came after Finance Fernando Haddad suggested an imminent release of the fiscal pact.



The currency closed at R$ 5.7831, marking a 1.47% decrease. Haddad's statements sparked optimism. He announced that the public spending cut package would likely be revealed this week.



The minister emphasized the advanced state of technical preparations for the plan's announcement. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reportedly spent the weekend working on the fiscal strategy.



Haddad met with Lula and other key officials to finalize details. This meeting included the Planning and Budget Minister and the Chief of Staff.



The finance minister's decision to stay in Brasília, cancel a European trip, further boosted market confidence. This move came after recent market volatility, which saw the dollar reach its second-highest nominal value in history last Friday.







The Central Bank 's Focus Report also influenced market sentiment. Financial analysts raised their inflation projections for both 2024 and 2025. They now expect higher interest rates, predicting the Selic rate to end 2025 at 11.50%.

Currency Market Dynamics

Globally, the dollar retreated as US Treasury yields fell. Investors adjusted their expectations ahead of the US presidential elections and the Federal Reserve 's monetary policy decision.



Recent polls show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in key states. The market consensus anticipates a 25 basis point cut in US interest rates.



This would bring the rate to a range of 4.50% to 4.75% annually. These factors collectively contributed to the dollar's decline against the Brazilian real.



Overall, the currency market responded positively to domestic fiscal developments. The promise of a concrete economic plan and global market trends drove the dollar's value down against the Brazilian real.

MENAFN04112024007421016031ID1108850296