The Historical Legacy Of José Guadalupe Posada Is Recognized, And His Work Is Unveiled In Madrid, Spain

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aguascalientes - The creator of“La Catrina”, the graphic artist José Guadalupe Posada was honored in Spain and his work was unveiled in Madrid in his honor.Accompanied by the Mexican community in Madrid, local authorities and friends of Mexico, the director of the Aguascalientes and Visitors Bureau, Lic. Verónica González, and the Mexican Ambassador to Spain, Jorge Arturo Abascal Andrade, unveiled the work of the Aguascalientes illustrator, which will remain in the residence of the Mexican ambassador to Spain.José Guadalupe Posada is the creator of the“Calavera Garbancera” better known as“La Catrina”, an icon and work that is part of Mexican culture, and that on this Day of the Dead dates takes on greater relevance. In this context, the work is a tribute to the career of the Mexican visual artist, his legacy, and to the cultural relationship between Mexico and Spain.As one of the states of greatest cultural importance in Mexico, Aguascalientes offers an unparalleled Day of the Dead celebration. Here, travelers can experience the most deep-rooted traditions of the holiday, which come to life through art, music and community events that honor the past and celebrate the present. The combination of rich history, artistic expression and warm hospitality makes Aguascalientes an ideal destination for those looking to immerse themselves in one of Mexico's most important cultural celebrations.Today, Aguascalientes is a fusion of its past and present, from the fabulous colonial architecture and rich museums to its hot spring baths outside the city, a deep wine and culinary culture, and a flair for festivals and celebrations. Though not on the traditional tourist route in Mexico, Aguascalientes is the perfect microcosm of what makes Mexico such a magnet for international travelers.Photos: click here!About the Congress and Visitors BureauDirected since 2022 by Ms. Verónica González, the Congress and Visitors Bureau is a Decentralized Public Organization (OPD) whose function is to attract meeting and convention tourism with the objective of increasing the economic impact and the generation of more jobs in the State of Aguascalientes. The BCV seeks to increase the competitiveness of the state, position it as an attractive tourist destination in the areas of development, investment, promotion and arrival of tourists, at a national and global level, and stimulate the continuous improvement of medium, small and micro tourism companies.

