ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Projections


11/4/2024 5:45:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions in Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/76 and in resolution No. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), informs its stockholders and the market in general that it released as of this date its revised projections for the year 2024 in accordance with item 3 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.

2024 Forecast

Consolidated

Growth on a comparable basis 4

Reviewed

Total credit portfolio1

Growth between
6.5% and 9.5%

Growth Between
9.5% and 12.5%

Financial margin with clients

Growth between
4.5% and 7.5%

Growth between
5.5% and 8.5%

Maintened

Financial margin with the market

Between
R$3.0 bn and R$5.0 bn

Maintened

Cost of credit2

Between
R$33.5 bn and R$36.5 bn

Maintened

Commissions and fees and results
from insurance operations3

Growth between
5.0% and 8.0%

Growth between
5.5% and 8.5%

Maintened

Non interest expenses5

Growth between
4.0% and 7.0%

Growth between
5.0% and 8.0%

Maintened

Effective tax rate

Between
29.5% and 31.5%

Maintened

(1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (2) Composed of results from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (3) Commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses; (4) Considers pro forma adjustments in 2023 of the sale of Banco Itaú Argentina; (5) Core expenses below inflation. Calculated based on Brazil core expenses.

It is important to mention that since July/24 the company has been considering a cost of capital of around 14.0% p.y. in the management of its businesses.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

São Paulo – SP, November 04, 2024.

Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues

Investor Relations Officer

CONTACT:
Itaú Unibanco
Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

PR Newswire

