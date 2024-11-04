Teqtivity's Green IT Initiative Helps Enterprises Tackle Sustainable Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teqtivity has announced its initiative to help businesses tackle sustainable management in response to growing environmental concerns within IT infrastructures. As a leading IT asset management provider, Teqtivity transforms how enterprises think about their technology lifecycle."We're seeing a shift in how businesses approach sustainability within the IT space," explains Hiren Hasmukh, CEO and Founder of Teqtivity. "Being environmentally conscious is not optional. Companies are realizing that Green IT isn't just good for the planet – it's good for business."According to industry research, data centers contribute almost 2% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, with the broader IT sector accounting for 3-4% of global carbon emissions-nearly double the aviation industry's environmental impact.As environmental regulations tighten, organizations must continue to seek solutions to reduce their IT infrastructure's impact. Critical features of Teqtivity's sustainable ITAM solution include:- Automated asset monitoring- Proactive maintenance scheduling to extend device lifecycles- Integration with certified IT asset disposition (ITAD) partners"Today's consumers and employees expect companies to take environmental responsibility seriously," Hasmukh notes. "Our platform gives businesses the tools to deliver on those expectations while boosting their bottom line."Looking ahead, Teqtivity continues to innovate in the sustainable IT space. The platform's ITAD integrations and reporting capabilities help companies monitor their asset disposition, minimize environmental impact, and make data-driven decisions about their IT infrastructure's end-of-life management.For more information about Teqtivity's sustainable IT asset management solutions, visit .About Teqtivity:Teqtivity is a provider of IT asset management (ITAM) solutions designed to help businesses track and manage their IT assets throughout their entire lifecycle. Teqtivity's software provides businesses with the visibility they need to make informed decisions about their assets, and it helps them to save time and money. To learn more about Teqtivity, please visit .

