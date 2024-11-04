Three New Members Among Kraftcpas Leadership Additions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Anderson, Katie Grant, and

Vikki Gray have been admitted as members at KraftCPAs PLLC, while Sean Owens and Scott Nalley have been elevated to member-in-charge positions.

Anderson is the newest member in the firm's tax services division, where he works with clients in the manufacturing/wholesale/distribution and entertainment industries. He joined Kraft first as an intern in 2013, then full-time in 2015. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Master of Accountancy and BS in Business Administration.



Grant joins the assurance services team as a member, where she works primarily with clients in the nonprofit, service, and manufacturing/wholesale/distribution industries. She joined Kraft in 2011 after graduating from the University of South Florida with a BS in Accounting and from Middle Tennessee State University with a MS in Accounting and Information Systems.



Gray also is a member in the assurance services department, where her clients include investment companies, tax-exempt organizations, and manufacturing/wholesale/distribution entities. She also works extensively with employee benefit plan audits. She graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a BS in Accounting and joined Kraft in 2009.



Owens and Nalley have moved into member-in-charge positions and will oversee operations and strategic planning for their respective departments, Owens in assurance services and Nalley in risk assurance and advisory services. Both were previously members of those departments.

The new positions coincide with Chris Hight's elevation to chief manager. The moves were effective November 1.



About KraftCPAs PLLC

Founded in 1958 by the late Joe Kraft, KraftCPAs PLLC is one of the largest independent certified public accounting firms in Tennessee with a staff of more than 200 people. KraftCPAs has offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, and Lebanon, as well as four affiliates that offer additional specialized services. For more information, visit kraftcpas.



