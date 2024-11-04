Electronic Warfare Market To Grow By USD 6.29 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Increased UAV Use And AI's Impact On Market Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global electronic warfare (EW) market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.29 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 5.3% during the forecast period. Increasing use of UAVs in electronic warfare

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

adoption of open RFM architecture .

However,

barriers impeding adoption of new poses a challenge market players include Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., RTX Corp., Saab AB, Sierra Nevada Corp., SRC Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market 2024-2028

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6290.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Russia, UK, and India Key companies profiled Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., RTX Corp., Saab AB, Sierra Nevada Corp., SRC Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terma AS, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Market Driver

The Electronic Warfare (EW) Industry has experienced significant growth due to technological breakthroughs and the integration of electronics into military hardware. During the forecast period, EW will play a pivotal role in defense forces' strategic advantage. UAV systems and ground

surveillance are key applications, offering real-time intelligence for effective situational awareness. Communication jamming, electronic support, protection, attack capabilities are essential components of EW equipment, enhancing military capabilities.



Market Challenges

The Electronic Warfare Industry has experienced significant growth due to the integration of electronics in military hardware. Technological breakthroughs, such as the AN/ULQ-35 CREW Duke system, have revolutionized defense forces' capabilities in interrupting IED communication links. This vehicle-mounted CREW system offers user-friendly operation, superior protection, and low power consumption. The forecast period sees continued investment in UAV system usage, ground surveillance, communication jamming, and electronic support for protection and attack applications.

Segment Overview

This electronic warfare (ew) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Support

1.2 Protection 1.3 Attack



2.1 Airborne

2.2 Ground

2.3 Naval 2.4 Space



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Support- The Electronic Warfare Industry experiences continuous growth due to technological breakthroughs and the integration of advanced electronics into military hardware. During the forecast period, defense forces will increasingly utilize electronic warfare for protection, attack, and situational awareness. UAV systems and ground surveillance play significant roles in electronic support, enabling threat recognition and targeting. Communication jamming is a crucial aspect of electronic warfare, preventing adversaries from utilizing radio frequencies and other communication channels. These advancements contribute to the enhancement of military capabilities and the maintenance of strategic superiority.

Market Research Overview

The Electronic Warfare (EW) market encompasses a range of technologies and systems designed to protect, disrupt, or deceive adversarial electronic systems. These solutions include Electronic Countermeasures (ECM), Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), and Electronic Warfare Systems (EWS). The Breakthrough Technologies in this domain include Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Ground-Penetrating Radar (GPR), and Militarized Artificial Intelligence (MIAI). The US and Australia are significant contributors to the EW market, with Warfare and Defense Electronics being key sectors. The market is driven by the increasing use of technology in military operations and the need for advanced electronic warfare systems to counteract adversarial threats. The market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the increasing investment in defense and security technologies. The future of EW lies in the integration of advanced technologies such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and

Big Data Analytics to enhance situational awareness and improve decision-making capabilities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Support



Protection

Attack

Platform



Airborne



Ground



Naval

Space

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

