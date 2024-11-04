(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biologic PharmamedicalTM Research and proudly announces a revolutionary advancement in metabolic research with its new patent-pending technology, Capryl-ButyrateTM . This proprietary molecular complex is set to redefine approaches to managing metabolic syndrome, offering potential solutions to a range of chronic conditions prevalent in North America, including diabetes, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, obesity, chronic inflammation, cognitive decline, and accelerated aging.

As CEO and Biomedical Research Lead, Franco Cavaleri explains,“Our latest discovery on Capryl-ButyrateTM has prompted Biologic to pursue an innovative research path. By understanding and targeting the cellular activities associated with metabolic syndrome, we are uncovering ways to address the insulin inefficiency at the root of numerous chronic diseases affecting North Americans today.” The culmination of years of research, Capryl-ButyrateTM offers an innovative, natural solution, not only to enhance general health but to serve as a powerful primer in supporting individuals seeking optimal metabolic balance and fitness.

Understanding Capryl-ButyrateTM: A Novel Approach to Metabolic Health

Capryl-ButyrateTM operates as a priming agent for the body, activating beta-oxidation-a process by which fats are converted into ketones by the liver to be used as an alternative energy source for the brain and body. This novel mechanism reduces sugar and insulin dependency, thereby alleviating strain on the insulin axis. As a result, Capryl-ButyrateTM serves as a primer for the synthesis of an alternative energy source to glucose and in this way reshapes how the body responds to food, curbing cravings, reducing sugar dependency, and promoting fat utilization as the primary energy source to pump up will, drive and appetite control.

Its use daily can help people stay on modified diets that are reduced and even void of addictive processed carbohydrate sources and keep them energetically functional despite the low to no carb days. We expect Capryl-ButyrateTMwill make it easier for users to steer away from the things that are central drivers of metabolic syndrome and the related diseases that plague North Americans. Adding Capryl-ButyrateTM to a restrictive diet and moderate exercise program simply makes it easier to stay with the new healthy direction.

“Our patent pending Capryl-ButyrateTM technology redefines the body's response to macronutrients,” notes Cavaleri.“By nudging the body to favor fat over glucose, we are paving the way for improved cognition, heightened energy, and reduced metabolic strain.”

Expanding Biologic Pharmamedical's Research Scope and Market Impact

Beyond its immediate health applications, Capryl-ButyrateTM demonstrates a compelling opportunity for companies in the nutraceutical field. With its proprietary research capabilities and state-of-the-art research and manufacturing, Biologic PharmamedicalTM is positioned as a top-tier partner for supplement brands seeking scientifically validated, efficacious ingredients. Capryl-ButyrateTM aligns with Biologic's mission to offer natural, science-backed alternatives that meet the needs of consumers dedicated to longevity, cognitive enhancement, and optimal health. Accordingly, Biologic PharmamedicalTM continues to research extended applications and an expanded understanding of this pharmacology to continue to report on the evolution of this new technology.

This latest advancement reaffirms Biologic Pharmamedical's role as a thought leader in metabolic research and development, reinforcing the potential of natural products to make profound impacts on modern health challenges. Through Capryl-ButyrateTM , Biologic is not only responding to the health needs of today but setting the stage for future innovation in managing and even reversing chronic metabolic conditions.

Unlock the Power of Your Microbiome: Practical Tips for Health, Performance, and Longevity

While Capryl-ButyrateTM is an excellent supplement for metabolic support, here are some additional natural steps to help you optimize your microbiome and maximize health benefits:

Feed your gut's beneficial bacteria with prebiotic fibers found in foods like artichokes, onions, garlic, leeks, and asparagus. These fibers aren't digested by your body but are fermented by gut bacteria, producing essential short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate that support overall metabolic health.Supplement your microbiome with beneficial bacteria from fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso. Probiotics create a healthy environment in your gut, helping native bacteria flourish and produce beneficial byproducts, including more SCFAs.A variety of colorful, fiber-rich vegetables supports a more diverse microbiome, which is crucial for reducing disease risk. Aim for a colorful plate with different fruits and vegetables daily to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria species.Avoid foods with artificial additives, preservatives, and refined sugars that can disrupt microbiome balance. Choose whole, unprocessed foods rich in nutrients and natural fibers to keep your gut healthy and balanced.High stress negatively impacts the gut microbiome, so practices like meditation, yoga, and regular exercise can protect it. Reducing stress promotes a healthier gut environment, which in turn supports immune function and reduces cravings.Include foods that enhance serotonin production and brain function, such as bananas, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. A healthy gut supports optimal serotonin levels, which benefits mood, focus, and resilience under stress.Water is vital for digestion and nutrient absorption, supporting a healthy gut. Drinking plenty of water helps flush toxins and keep the gut environment balanced for microbial health.High-fiber foods like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables are essential for gut health. They not only support digestion but also help regulate blood sugar levels, enhancing metabolic balance when used alongside Capryl-ButyrateTM.If you've taken antibiotics or have high-stress levels, a high-quality probiotic supplement may help restore balance. Look for a broad-spectrum probiotic to support the natural diversity of your microbiome.

By combining Capryl-ButyrateTM with these microbiome-friendly lifestyle practices, you're taking a holistic approach to support your body's energy, metabolism, cognitive health, and long-term wellness. For a deeper dive into understanding the importance of balancing your metabolic health be sure to follow Franco Cavaleri on his health podcast Potential Within .

About Biologic PharmamedicalTM

Biologic PharmamedicalTM Research and Manufacturing is a leader in the development of scientifically supported natural health products. Committed to pioneering nutraceutical research, Biologic provides high-quality solutions to address some of the most pressing health challenges in modern society. With a focus on natural solutions grounded in scientific rigor, Biologic's research efforts continue to unlock new possibilities in health and wellness.

