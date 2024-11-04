(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Invite-Only Phase Now Open to Qualifying Participants

Today, leaders in fintech and digital assets introduced Global Dollar , an open network designed to accelerate stablecoin usage worldwide. The initial partners of Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Galaxy Digital, Kraken, Nuvei, Paxos and Robinhood are uniting resources and expertise to increase stablecoin adoption and expand real world use cases. Starting today, additional leaders across various sectors, including custodians, exchanges, payment fintechs, merchants, protocols, card networks, banks and investment platforms can join the Global Dollar Network to support innovation in global money movement.

Many stablecoins fall short of meeting the standards and consumer protections required by global enterprises. Further, enterprise adoption is restricted by outdated business models that levy high costs on blockchain ecosystems and the broader economy. These shortcomings hinder overall innovation and represent a lost opportunity for payments providers, custodians, exchanges and investment platforms seeking low-cost, safe stablecoin options. The Global Dollar Network is revolutionizing this market by offering a trusted stablecoin that provides proportionate economic benefits to all partners.

At the heart of the network is the Global Dollar (USDG), a new, safe and trusted stablecoin issued out of Singapore by Paxos that is substantively compliant with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's upcoming stablecoin framework. The network leverages the collective strengths of each of its partners to incentivize the development of both crypto and broader financial solutions involving USDG. Directed by a network advisory committee with partner representation, Global Dollar Network aims to reshape the stablecoin landscape, offering a solution that meets the stringent demands of global enterprises while promoting collaborative growth and innovation.

Nathan McCauley , CEO of Anchorage Digital, said: "Institutions gain an incredible set of opportunities with stablecoins: fast peer-to-peer and cross-border settlement, efficient trading capability and the chance to earn rewards on select stablecoin deposits. We're pleased to support the launch of Global Dollar Network that can bring these benefits to reality."

Arjun Sethi ,

Co-CEO at Kraken, said: "The lack of competition in the regulated stablecoin market has prevented the industry from reaching its full potential. USDG upends this dynamic with a more equitable model that will bring mainstream participants into the ecosystem and accelerate new stablecoin use cases."

Charles Cascarilla,

CEO and Co-Founder of Paxos, said: "Stablecoins are replatforming the financial system and revolutionizing how people interact with US dollars and payments. However, the leading stablecoins are unregulated and retain all the reserve economics. Global Dollar Network will return virtually all rewards to participants and is open for anyone to join. It is designed to incentivize global stablecoin usage and accelerate societal wide adoption of this technology."

Johann Kerbrat,

GM & VP of Robinhood Crypto, said: "Stablecoins have been proven to offer a bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies, enabling faster, lower cost and more efficient transactions. We're pleased to support the Global Dollar Network's efforts to expand these opportunities, which align with our commitment to making financial access easier and more inclusive."

Tom Farley,

CEO of Bullish, said: "Trusted stablecoins are essential in bridging the gap between crypto and traditional markets. By combining the efficiency of blockchain technology with robust prudential oversight, institutions can confidently engage with digital assets. We are proud to support the launch of the Global Dollar Network and pleased to expand the number of trusted stablecoins available to Bullish customers with the introduction of USDG."

Users of Anchorage Digital, Galaxy Digital, Kraken and Paxos can get USDG on these venues starting today. USDG will soon be available across all named distribution partners.

DBS Bank, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets and recognized as the Safest Bank in Asia for 16 consecutive years by Global Finance, will serve as the primary banking partner at launch for cash management and custody of USDG reserves.

Businesses interested in joining Global Dollar Network can contact the team at .

