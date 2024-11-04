B. Riley Securities Announces Energy Convergence Conference On December 4Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

B. Riley Securities, ("B. Riley"), a

preeminent fixture in middle brokerage and for over 25 years, today announces its first Convergence Conference: Mining, Nuclear and Infrastructure, will take place on Wednesday, December 4th at Hotel Eventi New York.

This timely event gathers a diverse set of public companies and experts representing the mining, nuclear energy, and U.S. infrastructure sectors to showcase their stories to an expansive institutional investor audience.

Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, commented: "We're excited to bring together a select audience of energy and infrastructure companies with a dynamic community of middle market institutional investors exactly as the mining, nuclear, and infrastructure segments inflect."

The conference features a comprehensive schedule including thematic industry panel discussions, research analyst-moderated executive roundtables, and one-on-one and small group meetings between investors and corporate C-Suites.

Participation in the B. Riley Securities Energy Convergence Conference: Mining, Nuclear, and Infrastructure is by invitation only. To request an invitation or to see a list of participating companies, please contact your B. Riley representative or email [email protected] .

B. Riley Securities, Inc.

B. Riley is a leading middle market brokerage and investment bank with over 25 years operating history. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets solutions to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across a range of industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and the proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here . The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY ). For more information, visit .

