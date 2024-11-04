Petrus Resources Declares Monthly Dividend For November 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the“Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share payable November 29, 2024, to of record on November 15, 2024. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

