Verra Mobility Named To Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List For Second Year In A Row

Recognition demonstrates Verra Mobility's continued growth, business performance and smart mobility market-leading positions

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation

(NASDAQ: VRRM ), a leading provider of smart mobility solutions, has been named to the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the second year in a row.

Verra Mobility ranked 56th on the prestigious annual listing, which ranks global companies based on revenue growth, profits and stock returns over a three-year period. This year marks the 39th year of the Fastest-Growing Companies list, which includes global companies across a diverse range of sectors. According to Fortune , the companies listed are worth a combined $6.7 trillion in market capitalization.

"We are delighted to be honored by Fortune for the second year in a row," said David Roberts, President and CEO, Verra Mobility. "This recognition underscores our strong position in our markets and the excellent performance of our team around the world. We are positioned for continued growth as we continue to deploy our business operating system with a focus on continuous improvement and consistent execution."

Verra Mobility delivers a portfolio of technology solutions that enrich lives by making transportation safer and easier. The Company provides hardware, software and services to commercial fleets and rental car companies, cities, school districts, universities and parking operators.

More information about the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies can be found at fortune/ranking/100-fastest-growing-companies .

About

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM ) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit

.

