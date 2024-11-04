Carrier To Present At Baird's 2024 Global Industrial Conference
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & CFO Patrick Goris will speak at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 11:50 a.m. ET.
The event will be broadcast live at href="" rel="nofollow" carrie . A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.
About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit
or follow us on social media at
@Carrier .
CARR-IR
|
Contact:
|
Media Inquiries
|
|
Jason Shockley
|
|
561-542-0207
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
|
Michael
Rednor
|
|
561-365-2020
|
|
[email protected]
