PTC Therapeutics To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT ) today announced that the company will present a company overview at the following conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 2:45 p.m. PST / 5:45 p.m. EST

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. GMT / 6:30 a.m. EST

Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. EST

The presentations will be webcast live on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor section of PTC Therapeutics' website at

and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at

and follow us on Facebook, on X (formerly Twitter), and on LinkedIn.

