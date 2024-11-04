Relmada Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: RLMD,“Relmada”), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced plans to host a call and webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss recent business progress and results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information :

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Participant Dial-in (US): 1-800-717-1738 Participant Dial-in (International): 1-646-307-1865 Conference ID Code: 60579 Webcast Access: Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Relmada website at .

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017 (esmethadone), is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at .

