The Handy Foundation Receives Changemaker Award And $30K Grant At The 2024 Walter Kaitz Foundation Dinner

- Ri-Karlo Handy, Founder, Handy Foundation & SVP, Blink49 Studios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Handy Foundation, a pioneering force in workforce development for the media industry, proudly accepted the ChangeMaker Award and a $30,000 grant at the annual Walter Kaitz Foundation Dinner, held during Diversity Week at the New York Marriott Marquis. The event, which raised over $1.1 million for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives, was a celebration of impact, featuring inspiring speeches, dynamic performances, and recognition of organizations like the Handy Foundation that are making a significant difference in the entertainment industry.

The evening featured inspirational words from Osaze Murray, the lively moves of Brawley "Cheese" Chisholm and Jahmani "Hot Shot" Swanson of the Harlem Globetrotters, and a surprise performance from Chris Weaver. Ri-Karlo Handy, founder of the Handy Foundation, accepted the award on behalf of the organization, highlighting the foundation's commitment to transforming Hollywood's talent pipeline by empowering underrepresented individuals in technical production roles.

“Receiving the ChangeMaker Award is not just an honor for me and my colleagues at the Handy Foundation but a recognition of our collective efforts to create pathways for diverse talent in our industry,” said Handy.“By amplifying voices from unique cultural backgrounds, we improve the authenticity of storytelling, enabling content creators, networks, and studios to connect more deeply with audiences. I am grateful for the support of our partners and the dedication of everyone involved in our programs. Together, we are building a sustainable future and empowering the next generation of professionals.”

In celebration of this achievement, the Handy Foundation also hosted an intimate industry and partner breakfast with supporters at Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN), an award-winning cultural organization and the largest community media center in the country, with state-of-the-art facilities in Hudson Yards and East Harlem. The breakfast served as an opportunity to share the foundation's impactful programs and to honor the partnership and support that have contributed to its mission.

Since 2020, the Handy Foundation has successfully empowered hundreds of underrepresented individuals, providing the tools to access sustainable careers in the television, film, and media sectors. The foundation's programs include Assistant Editor Training, Production/Post Coordinator, Production/Post Audio, Virtual Production Assistant, Glam Assistant, Story Editor, and DIT, with plans for continued expansion. With a robust network of partnerships that includes industry leaders such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, Netflix, AMC, Roku, NBC Universal, Bunim Murray, ITV, the California Film Commission, EIF, and the NAACP, the Handy Foundation is dedicated to fostering an inclusive ecosystem that empowers individuals from underserved communities.

In addition to receiving the ChangeMaker Award, the Handy Foundation recently joined California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at a press event announcing a proposed expansion to California's Film and Television Tax Credit. The proposal would increase the tax credit from $330 million to $750 million as part of a statewide initiative to attract more film and television production back to California, with an emphasis on the Los Angeles area.

As a leader in training diverse production talent, the Handy Foundation stands alongside state and local government officials in support of efforts to reinvigorate Hollywood's production landscape and provide additional opportunities for local professionals.

In the coming weeks, Ri-Karlo Handy and the Foundation's presence will be felt at key industry events in New York. On November 13, 2024, Handy will take the stage at the 28th Annual Urbanworld Innovation Summit, powered by FutureCast, where he will moderate an engaging panel on AI, exploring its profound impact on the media landscape and storytelling. Just days later, on November 15, 2024, Ri-Karlo will participate in the Black Veterans Social Justice Panel, sponsored by AMC. This important event will delve into the pressing social justice challenges faced by Black veterans, emphasizing advocacy and solutions. These appearances highlight Ri-Karlo's ongoing commitment to thought leadership and advancing economic empowerment and inclusion in the industry.

As the Handy Foundation continues to expand its reach and impact, the organization and its leadership solidifies its role as a vital force in creating an inclusive, sustainable future for the media industry.

*Editor's Note: High Resolution Images are available for download HERE . Interview opportunities are also available with advocate and industry executive Ri-Karlo Handy to discuss fostering inclusive pathways in media, state & local governmental efforts to attract the production industry, and the impact of AI on storytelling.

Support the Handy Foundation

The Handy Foundation's mission is ongoing, and there is still time to contribute. Donations are welcome to help provide further opportunities and support for diverse talent in Hollywood via donorbox/handyfoundation . For more information, please contact our team at info@handyfoundation or follow us on social media @handyfoundation.

About the Handy Foundation

Founded by veteran production executive Ri-Karlo Handy, the Handy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on workforce development in the television, film, and media sectors. By implementing high-quality training programs and forming strategic partnerships, the foundation empowers underrepresented individuals and promotes diversity in production roles. For more information about the Handy Foundation and its initiatives, please visit handyfoundation.

WATCH: From vision to impact - see the origin story of the Handy Foundation, honored with the ChangeMaker Award & a $30K grant to champion diversity in media.

