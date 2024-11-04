Azenta Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, (Nasdaq: AZTA ) will announce fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 which ended on September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after the closes.

The Company will host a call and live webcast to discuss its results on the same day, Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Analysts, investors and members of the can access the live webcast via the Azenta website at . A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 13, 2024.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems.

Azenta is headquartered in

Burlington, MA, with operations in

North America,

Europe

and

Asia. For more information, please visit

.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

[email protected]

SOURCE Azenta

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED