Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Silicon Labs

(NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless for a more connected world, reported results for the third quarter, which ended September

28, 2024.

"Silicon Labs delivered solid sequential revenue growth as several key design wins began ramping in the quarter," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Looking ahead, progress on inventory destocking and demand recovery remains uneven across our end markets. Despite the uncertain market backdrop in the near-term, we remain well-positioned for long-term growth and market share expansion."

Third

Quarter Financial Highlights





Revenue was $166 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $96 million, up 10% sequentially Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $70 million, up 22% sequentially

Results on a GAAP basis:



GAAP gross margin was 54.3%

GAAP operating expenses were $120 million

GAAP operating loss was $30 million GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.88)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:



Non-GAAP gross margin was 54.5%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $99 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $8 million Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.13)

Business Highlights



Silicon Labs' 5th annual IoT developers conference, Works With, expanded its footprint this year with in-person events in key global regions, including Austin, San Jose, Hyderabad, and Shanghai. This signature event series unites device manufacturers, wireless experts, engineers, and industry leaders, and attracted over 500 companies – among them Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Nvidia. Notably, over 60% of attendees were new to Silicon Labs, with one-third from top strategic customer segments. Silicon Labs will further extend Works With virtually on November 20 & 21, reaching thousands of potential and existing customers worldwide.

Announced the general availability of its first Wi-Fi 6 solution: the SiWx917. The 917 family of SoC's is designed from the ground-up for ultra-low-power applications using Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Matter, and IP networking for secure cloud connectivity while offering up to 2 years battery life on a single AAA battery in select IoT applications.

Announced support for Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology on its current xG24 platform, significantly enhancing the accuracy, interoperability, and security of distance measurement between two Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) devices in applications like building access controls, keyless entry, and asset tracking. Announced that Silicon Labs' MG26 device for Bluetooth and 15.4 connectivity was awarded one of the IoT Evolution's Product of the Year awards. This multiprotocol wireless SoC was announced earlier this year and is built to be future proof as the needs of the IoT grow, featuring the same Matrix Vector Processor for dedicated machine learning as the upcoming Series 3.

Business Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $161 to $171 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:



GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 55%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $118 million to $122 million GAAP diluted loss per share per share between $(0.75) to $(1.05)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:



Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 54% to 55%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $97 million to $99 million Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.01) to $(0.21)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call



Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 3:30 pm CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website ( ) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs and make a replay available through December 4, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

