Farmer Mac Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results


11/4/2024 4:19:04 PM

- Outstanding Business Volume of $28.5 Billion -

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac;
NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American Agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September
30, 2024.

"Farmer Mac delivered another solid quarter, demonstrating yet again the benefits of our successful efforts to continue to diversify our revenue streams, taking advantage of our strong capital base and uninterrupted access to low-cost capital," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm.
"Growth across our loan portfolio into newer lines of business and higher spread businesses continues to pay dividends for us through changing market cycles. Proactive management of our balance sheet remains a core focus, enhancing our ability to accelerate opportunities to better serve American agriculture and rural infrastructure markets and deliver value to our stockholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Provided $2.0 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
  • Net interest income was $86.8 million, compared to $87.6 million in third quarter 2023
  • Net effective spread1 improved $2.0 million from the prior-year period to $85.4 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $42.3 million
  • Core earnings1 was $44.9 million, or $4.10 per diluted common share
  • Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 66% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.2% as of September 30, 2024
  • As of September 30, 2024, Farmer Mac had 309 days of liquidity

$ in thousands, except per
share amounts

Quarter Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

Sequential %
Change

YOY % Change

Net Change in

Business Volume

$(290,036)

$(88,891)

$914,959

N/A

N/A

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$86,791

$87,340

$87,643

(1)
%

(1)
%

Net Effective Spread

(Non-GAAP)

$85,396

$83,596

$83,424

2
%

2
%

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$3.86

$3.68

$4.69

5
%

(18)
%

Core EPS (Non-GAAP)

$4.10

$3.63

$4.13

13
%

(1)
%


1 Non-GAAP Measure

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's third quarter 2024 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Monday, November
4, 2024, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (800) 836-8184
Telephone (International): (646) 357-8785
Webcast:

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for third quarter 2024 is in Farmer Mac's

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September
30, 2024, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP.
Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, in third quarter 2024, we excluded the loss on the retirement of the Series C Preferred Stock from core earnings and core earnings per share.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed February 23, 2024 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

  • the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
  • legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;
  • fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
  • the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
  • the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;
  • the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
  • the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
  • developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
  • the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
  • other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. As the nation's premier secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of customers supporting rural America, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at .

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



As of

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$




842,056

$




888,707

Investment securities:


Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,941,321 and $5,060,135, respectively)

5,877,936

4,918,931

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

9,270

53,756

Other investments

8,587

6,817

Total Investment Securities

5,895,793

4,979,504

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:


Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,939,268 and $5,825,433, respectively)

5,761,691

5,532,479

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,961,071

4,213,069

Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities

8,722,762

9,745,548

USDA Securities:


Trading, at fair value

842

1,241

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,343,873

2,354,171

Total USDA Securities

2,344,715

2,355,412

Loans:


Loans held for investment, at amortized cost

10,668,844

9,623,119

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost

1,718,440

1,432,261

Allowance for losses

(19,951)

(16,031)

Total loans, net of allowance

12,367,333

11,039,349

Financial derivatives, at fair value

49,197

37,478

Accrued interest receivable (includes $14,781 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

253,102

287,128

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable

46,077

49,832

Deferred tax asset, net

-

8,470

Prepaid expenses and other assets

94,186

132,954

Total Assets

$



30,615,221

$



29,524,382




Liabilities and Equity:


Liabilities:


Notes payable

$



27,129,456

$



26,336,542

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties

1,616,513

1,351,069

Financial derivatives, at fair value

64,351

117,131

Accrued interest payable (includes $8,236 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

214,644

181,841

Guarantee and commitment obligation

43,939

47,563

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

81,697

76,662

Deferred tax liability, net

754

-

Reserve for losses

1,523

1,711

Total Liabilities

29,152,877

28,112,519

Commitments and Contingencies


Equity:


Preferred stock:



Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
as of December 31, 2023
(redemption value $75,000,000)

-

73,382


Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,659

96,659


Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

77,003

77,003


Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

116,160

116,160


Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

121,327

121,327

Common stock:



Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding

1,031

1,031


Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding

500

500


Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,354,301 shares and 9,310,872 shares
outstanding, respectively

9,354

9,311

Additional paid-in capital

135,225

132,919

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(2,554)

(40,145)

Retained earnings

907,639

823,716

Total Equity

1,462,344

1,411,863

Total Liabilities and Equity

$



30,615,221

$



29,524,382

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:






Investments and cash equivalents

$


88,879

$


79,947

$

258,341

$

209,429

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities

156,602

161,351

489,478

442,649

Loans

162,247

140,513

459,932

388,837

Total interest income

407,728

381,811

1,207,751

1,040,915

Total interest expense

320,937

294,168

947,252

795,537

Net interest income

86,791

87,643

260,499

245,378

(Provision for)/release of losses

(3,428)

136

(7,806)

(1,484)

Net interest income after (provision for)/release of losses

83,363

87,779

252,693

243,894

Non-interest income/(expense):






Guarantee and commitment fees

4,015

5,520

11,729

12,942

(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives

(1,934)

2,671

(1,654)

4,763

Losses on sale of mortgage loans

-

-

(1,147)

-

Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities

-

-

1,052

-

Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses

170

45

188

(227)

Other income

1,418

1,269

3,341

3,253

Non-interest income

3,669

9,505

13,509

20,731

Operating expenses:






Compensation and employee benefits

15,237

14,103

48,334

43,391

General and administrative

8,625

9,100

25,784

26,047

Regulatory fees

725

831

2,175

2,497

Real estate owned operating costs, net

196

-

196

-

Operating expenses

24,783

24,034

76,489

71,935

Income before income taxes

62,249

73,250

189,713

192,690

Income tax expense

12,421

15,113

39,034

40,306

Net income

49,828

58,137

150,679

152,384

Preferred stock dividends

(5,897)

(6,792)

(19,480)

(20,374)

Loss on retirement of preferred stock

(1,619)

-

(1,619)

-

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$


42,312

$


51,345

$

129,580

$

132,010








Earnings per common share:






Basic earnings per common share

$



3.89

$



4.74

$


11.93

$


12.20

Diluted earnings per common share

$



3.86

$



4.69

$


11.82

$


12.08

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

(in
thousands,
except
per
share
amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$




42,312

$




40,313

$




51,345

Less reconciling items:




(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value
changes

(1,064)

(359)

2,921

Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes

205

2,604

3,210

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets

99

(87)

1,714

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains
on assets consolidated at fair value

27

26

29

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(503)

(1,505)

(79)

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock

(1,619)

-

-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

260

(143)

(1,638)


Sub-total

(2,595)

536

6,157

Core earnings

$




44,907

$




39,777

$




45,188






Composition of Core Earnings:




Revenues:




Net effective spread(1)

$




85,396

$




83,596

$




83,424

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

4,997

5,256

4,828

Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP)

-

1,052

-

Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP)

-

(1,147)

-

Other(3)

1,133

481

1,056


Total revenues

91,526

89,238

89,308






Credit related expense (GAAP):




Provision for/(release of) losses

3,258

6,230

(181)

REO operating expenses

196

-

-


Total credit related expense

3,454

6,230

(181)






Operating expenses (GAAP):




Compensation and employee benefits

15,237

14,840

14,103

General and administrative

8,625

8,904

9,100

Regulatory fees

725

725

831


Total operating expenses

24,587

24,469

24,034







Net earnings

63,485

58,539

65,455

Income tax expense(4)

12,681

11,970

13,475

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

5,897

6,792

6,792


Core earnings

$




44,907

$




39,777

$




45,188






Core earnings per share:





Basic

$





4.13

$





3.66

$





4.17


Diluted

$





4.10

$





3.63

$





4.13

(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.
See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.
See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

(in
thousands,
except
per
share
amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$




129,580

$



132,010

Less reconciling items:


Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

260

5,978

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

5,811

(1,796)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets

(2)

2,016

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated
at fair value

84

87

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(2,200)

1,027

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock

(1,619)

-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(830)

(1,536)


Sub-total

1,504

5,776

Core earnings

$




128,076

$



126,234




Composition of Core Earnings:


Revenues:


Net effective spread(1)

$




252,036

$



242,429

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

15,235

14,063

Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP)

1,052

-

Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP)

(1,147)

-

Other(3)

2,691

2,532


Total revenues

269,867

259,024




Credit related expense (GAAP):


Provision for losses

7,618

1,711

REO operating expenses

196

-


Total credit related expense

7,814

1,711




Operating expenses (GAAP):


Compensation and employee benefits

48,334

43,391

General and administrative

25,784

26,047

Regulatory fees

2,175

2,497


Total operating expenses

76,293

71,935





Net earnings

185,760

185,378

Income tax expense(4)

38,204

38,770

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

19,480

20,374


Core earnings

$




128,076

$



126,234




Core earnings per share:



Basic

$





11.79

$




11.66


Diluted

$





11.69

$




11.56


(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure.
See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread.
See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Basic EPS

$



3.89

$



3.71

$



4.74

$



11.93

$



12.20

Less reconciling items:








(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

(0.09)

(0.03)

0.27

0.02

0.55

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

0.02

0.24

0.30

0.54

(0.17)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities

0.01

(0.01)

0.16

-

0.19

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(0.05)

(0.14)

(0.01)

(0.20)

0.10

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock

(0.15)

-

-

(0.15)

-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

0.02

(0.01)

(0.15)

(0.08)

(0.14)


Sub-total

(0.24)

0.05

0.57

0.14

0.54

Core Earnings - Basic EPS

$



4.13

$



3.66

$



4.17

$



11.79

$



11.66










Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,883

10,879

10,839

10,869

10,825

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Diluted EPS

$



3.86

$



3.68

$



4.69

$



11.82

$



12.08

Less reconciling items:








(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

(0.09)

(0.03)

0.27

0.02

0.54

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

0.02

0.24

0.29

0.53

(0.16)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities

0.01

(0.01)

0.16

-

0.18

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(0.05)

(0.14)

(0.01)

(0.20)

0.09

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock

(0.15)

-

-

(0.15)

-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

0.02

(0.01)

(0.15)

(0.08)

(0.14)


Sub-total

(0.24)

0.05

0.56

0.13

0.52

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

$



4.10

$



3.63

$



4.13

$



11.69

$



11.56










Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,966

10,956

10,938

10,968

10,924

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income/yield

$
86,791

1.15
%

$
87,340

1.15
%

$
87,643

1.22
%

$
260,499

1.15
%

$
245,378

1.16
%

Net effects of consolidated trusts

(1,065)

0.02
%

(1,371)

0.02
%

(1,024)

0.02
%

(3,488)

0.02
%

(3,123)

0.02
%

Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives

(858)

(0.01)
%

(486)

(0.01)
%

(805)

(0.01)
%

(1,379)

(0.01)
%

(3,999)

(0.02)
%

Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value

(24)

-
%

(21)

-
%

(24)

-
%

(72)

-
%

(71)

-
%

Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

757

0.01
%

738

0.01
%

844

0.01
%

2,287

0.01
%

2,448

0.01
%

Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships

(205)

(0.01)
%

(2,604)

(0.03)
%

(3,210)

(0.04)
%

(5,811)

(0.02)
%

1,796

0.01
%

Net effective spread

$
85,396

1.16
%

$
83,596

1.14
%

$
83,424

1.20
%

$
252,036

1.15
%

$
242,429

1.18
%

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended September
30, 2024:

Core Earnings by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended September
30, 2024

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate




Farm &
Ranch

Corporate
AgFinance

Rural

Utilities

Renewable
Energy

Funding

Investments

Reconciling

Adjustments

Consolidated
Net Income

(in thousands)

Net interest income

$

36,816

$

6,397

$

7,608

$

3,810

$
31,217

$


943

$

-

$


-

$

86,791

Less: reconciling adjustments(1)(2)(3)

(1,061)

-

(29)

-

(305)

-

-

1,395

-

Net effective spread

35,755

6,397

7,579

3,810

30,912

943

-

1,395

-

Guarantee and commitment fees

4,304

168

338

187

-

-

-

(982)

4,015

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of mortgage loans

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other income/(expense)(3)

1,091

40

-

-

-

10

(8)

(1,649)

(516)

Total revenues

41,150

6,605

7,917

3,997

30,912

953

(8)

(1,236)

90,290


















Provision for losses

(116)

(1,779)

(1,195)

(337)

-

(1)

-

-

(3,428)


















Release of reserve for losses

126

-

44

-

-

-

-

-

170

Operating expenses

(196)

-

-

-

-

-

(24,587)

-

(24,783)

Total non-interest expense

(70)

-

44

-

-

-

(24,587)

-

(24,613)

Core earnings before income taxes

40,964

4,826

6,766

3,660

30,912

952

(24,595)

(1,236)

(4)

62,249

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(8,602)

(1,013)

(1,421)

(768)

(6,492)

(201)

5,816

260

(12,421)

Core earnings before preferred stock dividends

32,362

3,813

5,345

2,892

24,420

751

(18,779)

(976)

(4)

49,828

Preferred stock dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,897)

-

(5,897)

Loss on retirement of preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,619)

(1,619)

Segment core earnings/(losses)

$

32,362

$

3,813

$

5,345

$

2,892

$
24,420

$


751

$ (24,676)

$

(2,595)

(4)

$

42,312


















Total Assets

$
14,562,142

$
1,662,687

$
6,952,605

$
985,435

$


-

$ 6,389,160

$
63,192

$


-

$ 30,615,221

Total on- and off-balance sheet program assets at principal balance

$
18,090,374

$
1,842,780

$
7,440,141

$
1,095,008

$


-

$


-

$

-

$


-

$ 28,468,303


(1)

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.

(2)

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

(3)

Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "(Losses)/gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment.

(4)

Net
adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.

Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume


On or Off

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023




(in
thousands)

Agricultural Finance:





Farm & Ranch:






Loans

On-balance sheet

$





5,253,260

$





5,133,450


Loans held in consolidated trusts:






Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (single-class)(1)

On-balance sheet

879,727

870,912


Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

838,713

561,349


IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

8,886

9,409


USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,373,473

2,368,872


AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

4,975,000

5,835,000


LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,767,320

2,999,943


Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

430,628

452,602


Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

563,367

577,264

Total Farm & Ranch




$





18,090,374


$




18,808,801

Corporate AgFinance:






Loans

On-balance sheet

$





1,297,563

$





1,259,723


AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

354,876

288,879


Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

190,341

145,377

Total Corporate AgFinance




$





1,842,780


$





1,693,979

Total Agricultural Finance




$





19,933,154


$




20,502,780

Rural Infrastructure Finance:





Rural Utilities:






Loans

On-balance sheet

$





3,395,123

$





3,094,477


AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,540,631

3,898,468


LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

504,387

487,778

Total Rural Utilities




$





7,440,141


$





7,480,723

Renewable Energy:






Loans

On-balance sheet

$






988,232

$






440,286


Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

106,776

47,235

Total Renewable Energy




$





1,095,008


$






487,521

Total Rural Infrastructure Finance




$





8,535,149


$





7,968,244

Total


$





28,468,303


$




28,471,024



(1)

A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.

(2)

An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.

(3)

Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:

Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury




Farm & Ranch

Corporate
AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable
Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective
Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended:


























September 30, 2024(2)

$
35,755

1.05
%

$ 6,397

1.56
%

$ 7,579

0.44
%

$ 3,810

1.78
%

$
30,912

0.42
%

$
943

0.05
%

$
85,396

1.16
%

June 30, 2024

34,156

0.98
%

7,866

1.91
%

7,646

0.44
%

2,999

1.86
%

30,268

0.41
%

661

0.04
%

83,596

1.14
%

March 31, 2024

32,843

0.95
%

7,971

2.05
%

7,232

0.42
%

2,049

1.75
%

32,474

0.45
%

475

0.03
%

83,044

1.14
%

December 31, 2023

33,329

0.98
%

8,382

2.06
%

7,342

0.43
%

1,540

1.69
%

33,361

0.47
%

597

0.04
%

84,551

1.19
%

September 30, 2023

32,718

0.97
%

8,250

2.05
%

6,362

0.39
%

1,150

1.46
%

34,412

0.49
%

532

0.04
%

83,424

1.20
%

June 30, 2023

34,388

1.03
%

7,444

1.92
%

5,808

0.38
%

1,100

1.47
%

32,498

0.48
%

594

0.04
%

81,832

1.20
%

March 31, 2023

32,465

0.97
%

7,148

1.94
%

5,507

0.36
%

858

1.53
%

31,738

0.47
%

(543)

(0.04)
%

77,173

1.15
%

December 31, 2022

32,770

0.98
%

7,471

1.94
%

4,960

0.34
%

935

1.76
%

27,656

0.42
%

(2,689)

(0.19)
%

71,103

1.07
%

September 30, 2022

33,343

1.04
%

7,600

1.99
%

4,220

0.30
%

705

1.97
%

22,564

0.36
%

(2,791)

(0.21)
%

65,641

1.03
%


(1)

Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.

(2)

See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended September
30, 2024.

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

September
2024

June
2024

March
2024

December
2023

September
2023

June
2023

March
2023

December
2022

September
2022

(in thousands)

Revenues:
















Net effective spread

$
85,396

$
83,596

$
83,044

$
84,551

$
83,424

$
81,832

$
77,173

$
71,103

$
65,641

Guarantee and commitment fees

4,997

5,256

4,982

4,865

4,828

4,581

4,654

4,677

4,201

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

1,052

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on sale of mortgage loan

-

(1,147)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

1,133

481

1,077

767

1,056

409

1,067

390

473


Total revenues

91,526

89,238

89,103

90,183

89,308

86,822

82,894

76,170

70,315


















Credit related expense/(income):
















Provision for/(release of) losses

3,258

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

1,945

450

REO operating expenses

196

-

-

-

-

-

-

819

-


Total credit related expense/(income)

3,454

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

2,764

450


















Operating expenses:
















Compensation and employee benefits

15,237

14,840

18,257

15,523

14,103

13,937

15,351

12,105

11,648

General and administrative

8,625

8,904

8,255

8,916

9,100

9,420

7,527

8,055

6,919

Regulatory fees

725

725

725

725

831

831

835

832

812


Total operating expenses

24,587

24,469

27,237

25,164

24,034

24,188

23,713

20,992

19,379



















Net earnings

63,485

58,539

63,736

65,594

65,455

61,492

58,431

52,414

50,486

Income tax expense

12,681

11,970

13,553

13,881

13,475

12,539

12,756

11,210

10,303

Preferred stock dividends

5,897

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,791


Core earnings

$
44,907

$
39,777

$
43,392

$
44,922

$
45,188

$
42,162

$
38,884

$
34,413

$
33,392


















Reconciling items:
















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

$
(1,064)

$
(359)

$
1,683

$

(836)

$
2,921

$
2,141

$

916

$
1,596

$
6,441

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

205

2,604

3,002

(3,598)

3,210

(4,901)

(105)

(148)

(624)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets

99

(87)

(14)

(37)

1,714

(57)

359

31

(757)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value

27

26

31

88

29

29

29

57

24

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(503)

(1,505)

(192)

(800)

(79)

583

523

1,268

(3,522)

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock

(1,619)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

260

(143)

(947)

1,089

(1,638)

464

(362)

(590)

(327)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$
42,312

$
40,313

$
46,955

$
40,828

$
51,345

$
40,421

$
40,244

$
36,627

$
34,627

