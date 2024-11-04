عربي


Sutro Biopharma Demonstrates Meaningful ADC Innovation With Five Presentations At The 15Th Annual World ADC Conference


11/4/2024 4:16:38 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the company will have five presentations at the 15th Annual World ADC Conference, taking place in San Diego, November 4-6, 2024.

Presentation Details:

  • Development of Dual-Payload Antibody Drug Conjugates
    • Presenter: Daniel Calarese, Ph.D.
    • Date/Time: November 4, 2024, 2:00pm PT
  • Showcasing Clinical Update & Learnings for Luvelta Targeting Folate Receptor
    • Presenter: Hanspeter Gerber, Ph.D.
    • Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 11:30am PT
  • Characterizing ADC Safety & Activity in Preclinical Development of STRO-004
    • Presenter: Alice Yam, Ph.D.
    • Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 2:00pm PT
  • Leveraging Cell-Free Protein Synthesis for Site- Specific Conjugation to Enhance ADC Therapeutic Index
    • Presenter: Gang Yin, Ph.D.
    • Date/Time: November 5, 2024, 2:30pm PT
  • Optimizing High DAR & Dual Payload ADCs: Discovery of Hydrophilic β-glu Cleavable Linker Payloads for Superior Efficacy and Safety
    • Presenter: Krishna Bajjuri, Ph.D.
    • Date/Time: November 6, 2024, 3:00pm PT

Following the event, the content will be made available in the Clinical/Scientific Presentation and Publication Highlights section of Sutro Biopharma's website at .

About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro's fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro's continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit .

CONTACT: Contact Emily White Sutro Biopharma (650) 823-7681 ...

