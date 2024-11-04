American Coastal Insurance Corporation To Host Their 2024 Virtual Investor Day On December 4Th At 11:00 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”,“American Coastal” or“ACIC”) the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), will host their 2024 Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the Investor Day, American Coastal's management team will provide an in-depth presentation of the Company's strategic initiatives, operation strategies, and outlook. The formal presentations will be followed by an interactive Q&A session.

The event will be broadcast live via webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.amcoastal.com . A replay of the video broadcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation ) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group ), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of“A”, Exceptional' from Demotech, and maintains an“A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a 'BB+' issuer rating with a Stable outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

...

(727) 425-8076

Karin Daly

Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group

...

(212) 836-9623