Toll Brothers New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Collegeville, Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest community, Charterfield Landing , is coming soon to Collegeville, Pennsylvania. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature modern home designs and 55 spacious home sites on approximately 57 acres. This future community will be located at 4037 MacCormack Way in Collegeville, and is anticipated to open for sale in winter 2025.

Charterfield Landing will offer an intimate community setting with home designs ranging in size from 3,520 to 4,658+ square feet. These single-family estate homes by Toll Brothers will feature open-concept floor plans with side-entry garages and basements, as well as the option for first-floor bedroom suites. Homes will be priced from $1.1 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









“We are excited to introduce Charterfield Landing, a new community that combines luxury living with a serene environment and convenient access to upscale amenities,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.“Our thoughtfully designed homes and exceptional personalization options will provide homeowners with the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.”

The community's proximity to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options makes it an ideal location for those seeking a vibrant lifestyle. Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy the peaceful and picturesque surroundings while being located just minutes from premier shopping and dining options at Providence Town Center.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Charterfield Landing, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA .









Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

