David Meek Is Proposed As New Chair Of The Board Of Directors Of Sobi

The Nomination Committee of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) proposes that David Meek is elected as new Chair of the Board of Directors of Sobi. Sobi intends to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in December 2024.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Meek currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of

Cullinan Therapeutics, uniQure (Chair) and the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy and Sciences. He also has previous experience from board work in listed pharmaceutical companies and US and European trade associations. David

Meek has extensive experience from senior positions in the international pharmaceutical industry. Most recently he served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director of Mirati Therapeutics Inc and prior to that as Chief Executive Officer of FerGene Inc and Ipsen SA. He has also held senior executive positions at Baxalta Inc, Endocyte Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson.

Annette Clancy has informed the Nomination Committee that she will not be available for re-election as Chair or ordinary member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2025. However, she will remain an ordinary member of the Board until that time.

"We are pleased to propose David Meek as the new Chair of the Board of Directors of Sobi. David has a solid experience from both management and board work in the international pharmaceutical industry. The Nomination Committee would like to express our sincere gratitude to Annette for her invaluable contribution during her ten years in the Board of Directors of Sobi, and especially for her contribution as Chair of the Board of Directors during the past year. With short notice, Annette accepted the role as the Chair of Sobi following the sudden resignation of the former Chair due to health reasons. She stepped up in a difficult situation and has steered the company very successfully over the last year, says Daniel Nodhäll, Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Sobi intends to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in December 2024. If the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves in favour of the Nomination Committee's proposal, the Board of Directors will thereafter consist of the following members elected by a General Meeting: David

Meek

(Chair), Annette

Clancy, Christophe

Bourdon, Zlatko

Rihter, Helena

Saxon, Staffan

Schüberg, Filippa

Stenberg and Anders

Ullman.

The Nomination Committee of Sobi consists of Daniel Nodhäll (Chair) appointed by Investor AB, Annette Clancy (Chair of the Board), Thomas Ehlin appointed by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund and Anders Hansson appointed by AMF - Tjänstepension och Fonder. The Nomination Committee's complete proposals will be presented well in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Sobi

Sobi®

is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi and LinkedIn .

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here . For Sobi Media contacts, click here .

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 4

November 2024 at 21:00 CET.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

+41 79 286 28 83

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4061092

The following files are available for download: