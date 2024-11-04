Engineering And Public Works Leaders Unite To Tackle Workforce Shortage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engineering Workforce Consortium Formed to Drive Recruitment, Retention, and Address Next Generation of Talent

Washington, DC, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addressing the critical shortage of skilled professionals in infrastructure development, top engineering and public works associations have joined forces to launch the Engineering Workforce Consortium (EWC).

The formation of the Engineering Workforce Consortium follows a landmark workforce summit convened by the American Council of Engineering Companies, the American Public Works Association, and the American Society of Civil Engineers. Recognizing the urgent need to tackle workforce challenges in the industry, the Consortium, representing professional societies, trade associations, and academic institutions, is spearheading a collaborative effort to attract, retain and activate the next generation of engineering and public works professionals.

The mission of the Engineering Workforce Consortium is centered around three core objectives:

Attracting the next generation of engineering talentRetaining the existing workforce in engineering and public worksAdvocating for industry growth and sustainability

Gary Raba, Chief Growth Officer of Raba Kistner and ACEC Board Chair , emphasized the Consortium's significance, stating, "The talent war and shortage of skilled professionals in public works and engineering are challenges we all face. The Consortium provides a unified platform to exchange best practices, leverage collective strengths, and address the workforce crisis head-on."

“Too many public works departments throughout North America have job openings that are not being filled and projects that are being delayed because of the workforce shortage,” APWA President Dominick Longobardi said.“We are pleased to be a part of the consortium as its collective voice will improve hiring and will better prepare us to fulfill the goals of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

“The workforce crisis impacting the engineering and public works communities is restricting the impact of landmark federal infrastructure legislation and holding community development back at a time when it's needed most,” said Marsia Geldert-Murphey, ASCE President .“Our three organizations are committed to developing a wide range of strategies to address this issue so that the public can understand the immense benefits of careers in these fields. This Consortium will be a catalyst for infrastructure leaders to share and curate these strategies moving forward.”

The EWC is made up of a wide range of groups committed to solving the workforce shortage in engineering and public works.

EWC Steering Committee



American Council of Engineering Companies

American Public Works Association American Society of Civil Engineers

EWC Participating Organizations



ACE Mentor

Army Corps of Engineers

Connecticut Transportation Institute-University of Connecticut

DiscoverE

ElevateHER

Engineers Without Borders USA

Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Institute of Transportation Engineers

National Academy of Construction

National Society of Professional Engineers

Society of American Military Engineers Society of Women Engineers

With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and advocacy, the Engineering Workforce Consortium represents a pivotal step towards fortifying the engineering and public works sectors for the future. Together, these industry leaders are committed to nurturing talent, retaining expertise, and driving growth in STEM careers to meet the evolving demands of infrastructure development.

Learn more at engineeringworkforce.org .

###



CONTACT: Allison Schneider American Council of Engineering Companies ...