Independent Orthopaedic Organization Thrives Amidst Healthcare Merger With Actionable Insights From Doctivity Health

BLOOMSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brick-and-mortar healthcare organizations face increasing challenges, such as competition from retail companies, reduced clinical workflows, and provider shortages. However, a revolutionary tool is inspiring a shift in overcoming these obstacles. An independent orthopaedic organization has leveraged the Doctivity to navigate the complexities of a recent merger between a large non-profit and a 177-bed non-profit healthcare organization. Through Doctivity's actionable insights, the organization successfully recruited top-tier orthopedic talent, bolstered service line offerings, and increased top-line revenue.By providing immediate market insights and an extensive national claims data set, Doctivity allowed the organization to swiftly identify high-performing recruits. This advanced platform enabled the organization to strategically take advantage of existing provider relationships and market connections, significantly reducing recruitment time and enhancing ROI.Doctivity's integrity dashboarding swiftly bridged patient connections, minimizing onboarding durations and accelerating the physician's integration into practice. As a result, the organization continues to thrive, asserting itself as a leader in patient care and operational efficiency.As the orthopaedic organization moves forward, it plans to continue leveraging Doctivity's tools to foster sustained growth and recruit unparalleled talent in the market.To learn more about how Doctivity Health 's tools and insights transform recruitment strategies and create outstanding ROI, read the full article here: news-and-articles/actionable-insights-for-targeted-recruitment-efforts-1About DoctivityThe Doctivity platform unlocks the full power of your data in real-time. Our solution merges multiple data sources to provide a holistic view of the market. Through this approach, we offer unmatched visibility into important trends and referral patterns, paving the way for improved profitability and a streamlined patient care experience.

