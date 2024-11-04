John Muir Health Named 'Center Of Excellence' For Robotic Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Last year, John Muir completed more than 2,500 robotic procedures in 10 different specialties.

- Dr. Richard Long, Medical Director for Robotic Surgery at John Muir Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- John Muir Health 's Walnut Creek Medical Center recently achieved accreditation from Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery. This prestigious accreditation recognizes John Muir Health's surgical team and 20 individual surgeons who practice at John Muir Health for exceptionally high standards in the innovative practice of robotic-assisted surgery.

John Muir Health and its surgeons were evaluated based on rigorous and proven standards set by SRC, which prioritize patient safety and continuous quality improvement. Accreditation requirements encompass physicians' surgical expertise and experience, the standardization of clinical pathways, consultative services, equipment and instruments, and patient education.

“We're very honored to be accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery,” said Dr. Richard Long, Medical Director for Robotic Surgery at John Muir Health.“It's a true reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our physicians and the entire surgical staff. Patients should feel confident in the skills and training of our surgeons and surgical team in a variety of procedures that offer a robotic option.”

John Muir Health was one of the first health systems in the East Bay to launch a robotic-assisted surgery program in 2002. As a less invasive surgery option, it can provide numerous benefits to patients including a shorter hospital stay, faster recovery, reduced risk of infection, reduced blood loss, and minimal scarring. Last year, more than 2,500 robotic procedures were completed in 10 different specialties at John Muir Health. State-of-the-art robotic-assisted surgeries are available for a wide range of specialties, including bariatric, colorectal, gynecologic, lung, spine, urologic and orthopedic procedures, among others.

Health care facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC's proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. SRC surveyors educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help organizations improve their care and services.

“We're proud to recognize John Muir Health for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC.“This accreditation signals that John Muir Health's Walnut Creek Medical Center is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

Physicians accredited as Surgeons of Excellence for Robotic Surgery play a pivotal role in ensuring patients receive safer procedures, exceptional care before, during and after surgery, fewer complications and a better overall patient experience. The following John Muir Health-affiliated surgeons have been recognized for excellence by SRC:

.Dr. Piyush Aggarwal

.Dr. Heidi Chang

.Dr. Carlos Corvera

.Dr. Babak Edraki

.Dr. Salvador Guevara

.Dr. Brian Hopkins

.Dr. Kenneth Hsiao

.Dr. Charleen Kim

.Dr. Diane Kwan

.Dr. Dimitry Lerner

.Dr. Irene Lo

.Dr. Richard Long

.Dr. Jason Moy

.Dr. Aileen Murphy

.Dr. Negar Salehomoum

.Dr. Ben Schwab

.Dr. Shannon Sullivan

.Dr. Wilson Tsai

.Dr. Wendy Wong

.Dr. Steven Young

More information is available about John Muir Health's robotic surgical services on the health system's website.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County's only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Carbon Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

About Surgical Review Corporation

Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet our proven standards. Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit .

Ben Drew

John Muir Health

+1 925-947-5387

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.