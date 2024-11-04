Next Day Access St. Louis Donates Solution And Service To Customer In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Next Day Access St. Louis, a local leader in accessibility and mobility solutions throughout the greater St. Louis area, donated product and services.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Next Day Access St. Louis, a local leader in accessibility and mobility solutions throughout the greater St. Louis area, donated product and services to a local customer in need.People of all ages can find themselves in need of accessibility products, whether it be for temporary assistance or permanent independence. One woman in St. Louis found herself homebound due to a medical condition. Furthermore, she was confined to the second story of her home, unable to safely navigate her home for the last few weeks. As time continued to pass with no solution in sight, their story was amplified by a local news reporter. That's how word got out to Next Day Access St. Louis owner, Brian Liberman.Brian got in touch with the local news station, who provided information to him.“She was very appreciative that I had even called and was thrilled when I said we would come to her home the next day to do an evaluation,” Brian states.Joined by Joseph Wood, his technician, they began the free assessment of their customer's home, shown around by her husband. The duo conducted a free consultation, ran through a few options, and they landed on a pre-owned stairlift as the right solution.“The stairlift that we found was a Bruno Elite in good condition, but it was a left hand unit and she needed a right hand unit,” Brian says.“That required us to change all of the components from left to right.” After making those adjustments, adding new batteries and a new charger, the stairlift was ready for their new customer to use to gain her independence back. Because Brian and Joseph were able to find a reasonably priced solution, they decided to not only donate the stairlift, but also install it free of charge.Brian says working for Next Day Access is“the most gratifying job I have ever had.” He hopes that his actions inspire others to continue to serve their community and find ways to go above and beyond for others.“I would hope that anyone who sees the story could think about how the "job" that they do and the skills that they possess could benefit someone in need.”About Next Day Access St. LouisNext Day Access St. Louis focuses on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across St. Louis & Metro East. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility products, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access St. Louis, contact their team at 314-710-2158 or visit nextdayaccess/stlouis-moAbout Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

