Virtual + Recording Tickets Available For UNS 2024 Fall Symposium

Ulan Nutritional Systems is excited to announce VIP Virtual + Recording Tickets for the 2024 Fall Symposium: Metabolic Mastery

- Daniele G. Lattanzi. CEO of Ulan Nutritional SystemsCLEARWATAER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ulan Nutritional Systems is excited to announce that VIP Virtual + Recording Tickets for the 2024 Fall Symposium: Metabolic Mastery are now available. The ticket price is $895.This option allows those unable to attend in person to participate live online, ensuring access to cutting-edge insights from leading experts in holistic health.This year's symposium features an impressive lineup of speakers who will delve into critical topics that elevate practitioners' approaches to health and wellness. Attendees will gain actionable strategies to combat cellular damage and enhance patient vitality.Keynote Highlights Include:.John Payne: Discussing groundbreaking studies and solutions for autism, focusing on the gut-brain axis connection..Dr. Rafael de Castro, M.D.: Exploring cellular renovation therapy and metabolic dysfunction to achieve optimal health..Dr. Cori Stern, D.C.: Offering new insights into managing perimenopause and menopause effectively..Brad Baetz: Examining the integration of homeopathic and nutritional solutions for cellular energy..Dr. Shayne Morris, Ph.D., CNS: Presenting on personalized health span through nutrigenomics and the microbiome..Dr. Brad Kristiansen, D.C.: Providing hands-on strategies for post-pandemic challenges and effective follow-up visits..Dr. Sten Ekberg, D.C.: Sharing effective techniques for boosting your brand through YouTube marketing.These expert-led sessions promise to equip practitioners with the tools to elevate their practice from "good" to "unstoppable."The Virtual + Recording tickets will be available until Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5 p.m.Attendees will also receive recordings of the sessions for future reference, ensuring they can revisit the insights shared at the symposium.________________________________________About Ulan Nutritional SystemsUlan Nutritional Systems is committed to providing practitioners with the latest knowledge and tools to enhance holistic health practices. Our events feature leading experts in the field, offering practical strategies that transform patient care.© 2024 Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nutrition Response Testing and N.R.T. are registered service marks owned by Freddie Ulan.

