EXL To Participate In J.P. Morgan 2024 Ultimate Services Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that Maurizio Nicolelli, executive vice president and chief officer, will participate in the 2024 Ultimate Services Investor in New York. A simultaneous webcast will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14.

J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

Presenter: Maurizio Nicolelli, CFO

Date: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

Time: 1:10 PM (Eastern)

Location: New York, NY

A link to the webcast is available in the Investor Relations section of EXL's website at ir.exlservice.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days on the company's website.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (Nasdaq: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 57,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

