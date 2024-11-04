Lowcountry Shakespeare Premieres In Savannah And Presents Immersive Retelling Of “Romeo And Juliet” – November 14-23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savannah, GA, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowcountry Shakespeare, Savannah's new performing arts company, will debut its immersive retelling of Romeo and Juliet this fall. The company is offering a first of its kind production for the region that puts audiences at the heart of one of William Shakespeare's most famous love stories. These engaging performances will appeal to lovers of drama as well as fans of fantasy role playing games (RPGs) and will take place on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 at the Vintage Special Events Center, located at 980 Industry Drive in Savannah. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for military veterans, students, and senior citizens.

Lowcountry Shakespeare reinvents the traditional theater experience with an immersive“create your own story” environment where audience members are free to explore and follow the action as it flows through various settings in the play. Attendees will have personalized and individualized experiences which are meaningful to their own lives as they move through multiple immersive environments.

“We are so excited to be a part of this community and to invite Savannah to experience Shakespeare like never before,” said Kristi Artinian, cofounder of Lowcountry Shakespeare.“The audience won't just be sitting back and watching the story unfold; they will get to become a part of it. During our years spent presenting this type of immersive performance in New York, we attracted many people from lovers of classic Shakespeare to those who enjoy feeling like they are the heroes of their own adventure. We now hope to do the same in the Southeast and prove that Romeo and Juliet is still relevant today.”

Times for each performance vary by day. For more information on each performance, please visit

Lowcountry Shakespeare is a performance arts theatre dedicated to transforming the way audiences interact with classical theatre. The company was founded in 2012 in New York and is committed to making William Shakespeare's plays understandable, relatable, and accessible to all. Believing that Shakespeare's work is as vibrant and alive as it was 400 years ago, Lowcountry Shakespeare creates an unequaled opportunity for seasoned theatergoers and newcomers alike to see the connection of humanity and the transformative power of live performance. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit

– ENDS –

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Lesley Francis at ... or or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

Attachment

Romeo and Juliet Performance Poster

CONTACT: Lesley Francis Lesley Francis Public Relations 9124175377 ...