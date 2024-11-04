Productive Dentist Academy Invites Dentists And Their Teams To Tap Into Practice Success At The March 2025 Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The first major PDA event of the new year will empower professionals to achieve career excellence and personal fulfillment

- PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. BairdANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, invites dental professionals to“Tap In” to the highly anticipated PDA from March 13-15, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas. This two-and-a-half-day event brings together dental professionals who seek to increase productivity, optimize overhead, eliminate staff headaches, streamline patient communication, and re-energize the practice. So, doctors can give patients the care they deserve at a pace that doesn't lead to burnout.“For more than 20 years, PDA has helped guide dentists who face everything from scheduling woes to changing patient expectations,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, S.s.D.“At PDA, we believe that by building an Investment Grade PracticeTM, doctors can combine high productivity with high-quality patient care. This conference's 'Tap In' theme reflects the proven tools, strategies, and frameworks attendees can get to overcome daily challenges, build resilience, and create meaningful patient relationships.”Conference HighlightsAttendees will experience two and a half days of focused workshops, insightful breakout sessions, and powerful networking opportunities to deliver immediate growth and long-term value. The March 2025 PDA Conference's all-encompassing curriculum can help dental professionals:Tap Into Productivity: Streamline workflows, optimize schedules, and achieve higher profitability to elevate the patient experience and reduce clinician burnout.Tap Into Patient Trust: Learn to cultivate authentic patient relationships, increase case acceptance, and build long-term loyalty.Tap Into Leadership: Discover the mindset and methods that foster a thriving team culture, align practice goals with personal values, and inspire employee accountability.The Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas, offers attendees a premium experience, with easy access to the Stonebriar Centre's dining and entertainment options.“When doctors leave our conference, they're ready to implement changes on Monday morning,” says PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird.“They return home with concrete strategies for sustainable growth and the communication skills to strengthen patient relationships and team dynamics.”Registration is now open! Doctors can register for $2,195, and team members for $1,495. Flexible payment options are available. To reserve your spot, visit or call PDA VP of Client Services, Brent Hogan, at 800-757-6077 ext. 135.For more information about Productive Dentist Academy or the PDA Conference, please visit .About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade PracticeTM platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email ..., or visit .

