Daniel Ciarrocchi Wins Best Historical Podcast And Best Baltimore Podcast For No Holmes Barred! At BNM Webfest

Daniel Ciarrocchi accepting Best Historical Podcast and Best Baltimore Podcast for No Holmes Barred! at BNM Webfest.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital creator Daniel Ciarrocchi earned top honors at the Baltimore Next Media (BNM) Webfest , winning both Best Historical Podcast and Best Baltimore Podcast for his original series No Holmes Barred! , an inventive and satirical take on America's first documented serial killer, H.H. Holmes, and the notorious 1893 Chicago World's Fair.The BNM Webfest showcases the best of National and International Digital Media, including web series, podcasts, and more. Ciarrocchi's wins highlight his contribution to the ever-expanding world of digital media and the podcasting landscape.As No Holmes Barred!'s creator, writer, director, producer, and lead voice actor, Ciarrocchi blends dark history with razor-sharp humor, offering a fresh, punchy narrative that educates and entertains. The series has been celebrated for its unique style, witty writing, and innovative approach to podcast storytelling."Winning the two awards means a lot, especially in my hometown of Baltimore," said Ciarrocchi. "No Holmes Barred! is a passion project that marries my love for history, satire, and unconventional storytelling. To be recognized at BNM Webfest is a huge honor, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to share my work with such a supportive and creative community."Ciarrocchi's achievements at BNM Webfest mark another milestone in his career. In addition to his podcasting success, Daniel is a Jeopardy! Champion , having appeared in the Champion's Wild Card Tournament. His presence on and off screen reflects his creative versatility, with interests ranging from playing guitar to taking in a baseball game to spending time with his two beloved cats.For more information on Daniel Ciarrocchi and No Holmes Barred!, contact Erika Brooks at ....

