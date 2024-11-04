(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This November, The Jazz Sanctuary has Seven Live, Free Performances throughout Philadelphia & its Suburbs

- Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz SanctuaryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Philadelphia's most unique non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary , has seven live, free performances throughout Philadelphia and its suburbs in November, including a“doubleheader” to begin the month as well as a concert featuring a local star vocalist performing with a trio.The Jazz Sanctuary's November performance schedule includes events in Germantown, Glenside, Yardley, Buckingham, Devon, Malvern and Flourtown.“Our fall season has already been a success with outstanding live audiences throughout the Philadelphia region in both September and October,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary.To date, The Jazz Sanctuary has performed over 830 live concert events in the Greater Philadelphia region, at churches, community centers, senior residences, rehabilitation centers and other venues, all free of charge to the attendees.Recently, Albert Tedesco, Emeritus Professor of the Paul F. Harron Graduate Program in Television & Media Management at Drexel University's Department of Cinema and Television, attended The Jazz Sanctuary's concert at Wyncote's All Hallows Church.“You folks were never better!,” Tedesco said.“Intimate setting, great music – not to mention great desserts – all made for a wonderfully entertaining evening. Can't wait to repeat. You are expressing the exalted character of The Great American Songbook whenever you play, and we, your audience, are ever grateful.”With seven concerts on the calendar for November, the organization that Segal started in gratitude to his friends, family and community following his recovery and rehabilitation from brain surgery continues to bring magical performances by gifted musicians to audiences throughout Philadelphia and its neighboring suburbs.The November slate for The Jazz Sanctuary includes:.Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Road, Morrisville, PA 19067). An evening of The Jazz Sanctuary's“Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats, starts at 7 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge, but donations will be accepted during the evening service..Thursday, Nov. 14 at Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). An evening of“Jazz & Joe” begins at 7:30 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this 90-minute concert is free of charge..Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333). A special evening event of“Jazz & Joe” begins at 7:30 p.m. and features vocalist Paula Johns joined by Dave Hartl (piano), Grant MacAvoy (drums) and Alan Segal (bass). Admission to this two-hour concert performance is free of charge..Wednesday, Nov. 20 at St. Peter's Church in the Great Valley (2475 St. Peter's Rd., Malvern, PA 19355). An evening of“Jazz & Joe” begins at 7 p.m. and features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Bruce Kaminsky (bass), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission to this 90-minute event is free of charge, but donations will be accepted during the evening service..Sunday, Nov. 24 at Saint Miriam Parish & Friary (654 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031). An afternoon service, beginning at 3 p.m., will incorporate The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). Admission is free of charge, but donations will be accepted during the afternoon service.Segal recently noted that,“The Jazz Sanctuary is the oldest serving jazz group in the Philly five county area. No one has been together longer than us. There are five musicians who have been with us at least 11 years. Other groups don't perform in the venues that we do. Over the past 12-plus years, we have helped at least 70 churches and other charitable organizations, helping them raise money and bring diverse audiences together under one roof for a fun concert. Personally, to have founded this group that has lasted 13 years, and almost 18 years since my brain surgery, I'm still going strong, I'm still out there playing.”

Alan Segal reveals the secret origin of The Jazz Sanctuary in a recent interview.

