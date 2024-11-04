Evaluating President Muizzu's Proposal For A“National Service”

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By K

Colombo, November 4: In a significant address at the“Victory Day” function in Male, the Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu announced a plan to introduce a“National Service” program to address economic and social challenges faced by Maldivian youth, particularly school leavers.

The“Victory Day”, commemorates the Maldives' successful defence against an attempted armed insurrection in 1988. Thus, Victory Day served as a fitting backdrop for an announcement about a National Service which aims to foster a spirit of unity, resilience and national service among Maldivians – qualities which are crucial for the nation's defence as well economic progress, as the President said.

The National Service program is part of President Muizzu's broader vision to empower the younger generation. He drew attention to the current lack of job opportunities for school leavers that has led to a series of economic and social issues.



“We cannot afford to let our youth face uncertainty. Their potential is untapped, and it is our responsibility to guide them toward productive paths that benefit them and the nation as a whole,”

Muizzu stated.

The proposed“National Service”, he explained, will provide school leavers with structured opportunities to join and serve in the Maldives' security forces, including the Maldives Police Service (MPS) and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

“The initiative aims to instil discipline, enhance employability, and strengthen national pride, while simultaneously addressing gaps in workforce demand across essential service sectors,” Muizzu pointed out.

“ The program is designed to offer comprehensive training and skills development, ensuring that young participants can contribute meaningfully to the nation's security and development. This initiative will not only prepare them for future employment but also nurture a sense of duty and commitment to the welfare of the Maldives,” he added.

Extent of Unemployment

According to the Maldives' National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 19% of the youth population aged 15-24 are either unemployed or under-employed. Maldives has historically prided itself on a high literacy rate. As of 2021, the adult literacy rate stood at an impressive 97.86%. But despite that, Maldives is grappling with unemployment or low employability. In a population of 515,100, about 300,000 are employed. Of the latter 171,130 are Maldivians and 126,386 foreign workers.

Given the inadequate local work force, Maldives has to import workers largely from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. But foreign workers, though very useful, bring in various other problems such as security, creation of squalid conditions, workers' ill-treatment cases and profiteering by employers.

There is a general difficulty in getting employment in the Maldives

even after acquiring a university degree, partly because of corruption and partly because of the non-availability of jobs. The Maldives' economy, is one-sector oriented, dominated by tourism. But tourism can only grow incrementally. Job prospects do not grow at a sufficient pace.



Therefore, many graduates find themselves without a relevant job and are frustrated. Many choose to stay at home waiting for a suitable job to come along. According to Maldivian media reports, the rising cost of living discourages people from seeking low-paying jobs that may be available. These are left to foreign workers.

Job security is also a significant issue. Many positions, especially in the private sector, do not offer stable, long-term employment, making it difficult for young people to plan their futures and invest in further education. Maldives has a growing agriculture and fisheries sector, but at present, the jobs there are only for the hoi polloi, not for the educated.



Lack of skills is another issue. The educational curriculum is not job oriented. School or college graduates do not have the skills demanded by the job market. There is therefore a crying need for practical skills or vocational training. Such training will also obviate the need to import labour.

The government and private sector must therefore work together to diversify the economy beyond tourism, create new industries and job opportunities. Fisheries can be modernized and Maldives turned into a major fish exporting country. IT savvy youth could serve in back offices for foreign companies.



There is also a dire need for developing many of the 1200 islands in the Maldivian archipelago so that the capital city Male and Addu island in the South are not the only places where one could look for a job.



Maldvian troops

Recruitment to Security Forces



The question arises as to whether, recruitment to the army and the police is the best way to solve the unemployment problem in the Maldives. There are two advantages in such military recruitment or training: Firstly, the country will have a sufficient number of trained personnel to resist an invasion. A standing army is always a small one and in an emergency or when war breaks out, volunteers are called for and in some cases there could be compulsory recruitment or conscription also.

In 1988, Maldives suddenly found itself in the middle of an invasion by a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist group employed by a Maldivian businessman to capture power from President Abdul Gayoom. A helpless Gayoom had to send an SOS to India which despatched a naval ship post haste to chase the invaders and capture them.

If only Maldives had a big enough army or a body of trained civilians, Gayoom need not have sought Indian or any foreign help. Maldives may have only 550,000 odd people, but is a vast country of 1200 islands spread over the Indian Ocean. It also is the cynosure of the eyes of the big powers. Therefore, a larger military force or a large body of trained civilians is necessary for national defence.

Compulsory military service or even military training may not exactly solve the Maldives' employment problem, but it could impart healthy values, like a sense of commitment, service, nationalism not to speak of camaraderie, as President Muizzu hinted.









Singapore Experience

Like Maldives, Singapore has a small population. But it has had compulsory military service for a long time. Underpinning its

economic miracle is the security of its sovereignty and territorial integrity provided by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The SAF is built upon the bedrock of“military conscription”. Conscription was first introduced - albeit amid much controversy and opposition - when Singapore was still a British colony in 1954. Conscription was foisted once again in 1967. It is called National Service (NS). NS has come a long way since then.

Today, NS is not only the backbone of Singapore's defence; it has become a deeply embedded aspect of the nation's psyche and a non-negotiable requirement of citizenship - a“way of life” and a“rite of passage” for its male citizens as it were. The burden and responsibility of national defence falls on the NS as well as the SAF.

There are opposing claims relating to the effect of army duty on individual moral values. On the one hand, it is claimed that emotional experiences during war may evolve into extreme nationalism. On the other hand, it is claimed that military service has a moderating effect on attitudes.

Some studies of patriotism found that army duty could foster“constructive patriotism” based on mutual respect.

Research that was conducted in Poland's military academy found that students of military classes indicated that the following values were inculcated: respect for national security, traditions, patriotism, national awareness, social awareness and social responsibility,

a sense of belonging, a community sense, etc., These are but aspects of“constructive patriotism” not“jingoistic patriotism” based on intolerance and violence.

END