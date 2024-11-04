X7 Token - Announces New Roadmap With Growing Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moscow, Russia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The X7 Token project - will soon be making headlines with its next roadmap release. The cult-like community surrounding X7 has grown stronger daily, creating large-scale excitement and buzz for the upcoming plans.

Have you ever dreamt of profiting from the world around you, without the stress of constant trading and analysis? Well, buckle up, because a revolutionary new token called X7 is here to change the game.

Unlike most tokens that rely solely on speculation, X7 offers a unique approach to generating wealth. Here's the exciting part: you can earn simply by holding X7 in your wallet! No crazy predictions, no risky bets – just passive rewards for being a part of the X7 ecosystem.









How X7 Makes Winning a Sure Thing (Even if You Lose)

Let's dive into the world of X7 events (check out the full list here: . Imagine a scenario where Donald Trump wins the next US presidential election. If that happens, X7 explodes with a celebratory distribution of 30 million tokens! But wait, there's more! What if Bitcoin smashes its all-time high by November 4th, 2024? Brace yourself for a 10 million X7 token reward pool!

Now, here's the twist that sets X7 apart: if these events *don't* happen, the allocated tokens simply vanish – they are burned forever. This creates a constant decrease in the overall supply, making your existing X7 tokens even more valuable. In fact, a staggering 15% of the supply has already been burned in just the last 10 days!

Effortless Participation, Exponential Growth Potential

The beauty of X7 lies in its simplicity. There's no need to transfer your tokens, register for anything, or click a single button. Just hold X7 in your wallet, and the potential rewards roll in automatically. Witness an event unfold – get rewarded. Event falls flat? No worries, your X7 remains intact, and the total supply shrinks, making your tokens even more scarce.

X7: Primed for Takeoff



With a market cap under $1 million and a groundbreaking tokenomics model, X7 is poised for explosive growth. This is just the beginning of its journey, currently trading only on Uniswap and Sushiswap. Major exchange listings are on the horizon, which could send the price soaring.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the X7 revolution.

Learn more about this innovative token on CoinMarketCap and join the ride!

Website:

Twitter X:

Telegram:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Dominik Sokolov X7 at tokenx7.com