Elected Official Visits Black Hills Life Flight In Hot Springs To Learn About Lifesaving Air Medical Services

HOT SPRINGS, SD, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Monday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) spent the afternoon with the dedicated crew of Black Hills Life Flight in Hot Springs to gain a firsthand understanding of the lifesaving care they provide across the region.

"Words on a page are one way to learn, but I'm not sure anything is as good a teacher as actually 'doing,” said Johnson. “Actually, being with these hard-working men and women, who every single day are just trying to save lives, has been a great educational opportunity.”

His visit on Oct. 28 included a tour of the helicopter as Pilot Chris Darling, Flight Nurse Anna Schmick, Flight Paramedic Matt Johnson, and Mechanic Alex Stefan walked him through their day-to-day operations and the specialized emergency medical equipment inside the aircraft that make rapid response and patient transport possible. He even took a quick ride with the crew in their helicopter over the Black Hills for a unique perspective on their daily operations and the challenges they face in the air.

"The congressman posed numerous questions to us, which clearly indicated his interest in learning about and understanding the lifesaving medical care we provide with our 'airborne intensive care unit'-our Bell 407 helicopter,” said Darling. “We are grateful for the opportunity to offer insight into what we do every day."

As part of the visit, Johnson enjoyed a tour of the base facility, which is co-located with the Hot Springs Ambulance Service. The facility tour was led by Hot Springs Ambulance Service Director Sean Lien, giving Johnson the opportunity to better understand how air medical services complement ground transport. The group also discussed challenges facing both air and ground ambulance services, including low reimbursement rates.

“We were thankful for the opportunity to meet Rep. Johnson and give him a first-hand look at our aircraft and capabilities,” said Schmick.“We are proud of the emergency medical care we provide, and giving people like the congressman insight into what we do and how it serves the people of South Dakota helps to shine a light on the importance of our life saving service.”

The Black Hills Life Flight base in Hot Springs is part of Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S. Together with its sister bases in Rapid City, which offer both rotor wing and fixed wing service, Black Hills Life Flight provides an ecosystem of care that ensures patients can be transported locally or across the state and beyond, depending on their medical needs.

“We were honored to host Rep. Johnson and provide him with an inside look at how we deliver critical care in the air,” said Air Methods Account Executive Darryl Crown.“His visit highlights the importance of having air medical services to ensure rapid access to emergency care for patients throughout South Dakota.”

Black Hills Life Flight's air medical teams consist of highly trained professionals who deliver the highest level of care in emergency situations, playing a crucial role in both rural and urban areas where timely medical intervention can be a matter of life and death.

"We hope this experience gave him a deeper understanding of the profound impact our teams have on his constituents and surrounding communities," said Black Hills Life Flight Area Manager Vince Freeborn. "We are grateful for his support and interest in our mission to save lives."

Air Methods is committed to providing air medical services to all members of the communities they serve and are in-network with most major health insurance providers for emergency air medical services. Additionally, their patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance, to ensure affordability.

