Vossloh wins prestigious German Sustainability Award

04.11.2024 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Vossloh wins prestigious German Sustainability Award

The German Sustainability Award (DNP), Europe's largest award for ecological and social commitment, recognizes the pioneers of transformation in the German Vossloh is honored for its contribution to green mobility and its services to sustainability within the company Werdohl, November 4, 2024. Vossloh has prevailed against renowned competitors in the field of mobility and logistics and received the coveted German Sustainability Award. A top-class, interdisciplinary jury of experts thus recognizes Vossloh's achievements in climate-friendly, innovative and efficient mobility solutions in the field of rail infrastructure. On the other hand, the jurors highlighted the Group's internal success in exercising social responsibility towards employees, the efficient use of resources and energy and the establishment of sustainable supply chains. The DNP has been awarded in close cooperation with the German government since 2008 and is an important part of the German sustainability strategy. In collaboration with other partners, such as the German Council for Sustainable Development and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), the initiators recognize companies in various sectors. These are the companies that, in the opinion of the experts, are making a significant contribution to the transformation to a sustainable future in their sectors. The award ceremony will take place on the evening of November 28, 2024 in Düsseldorf as part of the 17th German Sustainability Day. "We are delighted that the jury members selected Vossloh from a large number of large, well-known and committed companies and presented it with this prestigious award. With our comprehensive expertise in the field of rail infrastructure, we at Vossloh see ourselves as pioneers for sustainable mobility. At the same time, we place great emphasis on fulfilling our social responsibility as a company and employer, contributing to a livable future. The award confirms and recognizes that the Vossloh team also delivers top performance in the area of sustainability, which makes me personally very proud," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. Contact details for the media:

E-Mail: I... Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services. The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.

