EQS-News: MEDICLIN AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN increases consolidated sales and operating result - Management Board confirms annual forecast for 2024

04.11.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offenburg, 04 November 2024

MEDICLIN increases consolidated sales and operating result - Management Board confirms annual forecast for 2024

MEDICLIN increases consolidated sales for 9M 2024 by 2.0% to EUR 558.2 million

Group EBIT of EUR 34.5 million higher than in the same period of the

previous year (9M 2023: EUR 29.4 million)

Occupancy rate up on previous year at 86.0 (9M 2023: 84,4%)

Hospital reform expected at the turn of the year The Executive Board confirms the forecast for the year

Offenburg, 04 November 2024: In the first nine months of 2024, MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) generated consolidated sales of EUR 558.2 million. This is EUR 11.1 million or 2.0% more than in the first nine months of 2023. The consolidated operating result improved by EUR 5.1 million to EUR 34.4 million compared to the same period of the previous year. A positive business performance in the third quarter and a stable capacity utilisation rate of 86.0% (9M 2023: 84.4%) allow the Executive Board to confirm the annual forecast. For the current financial year, a decline in sales at the upper end of the forecast of -2.0% to 0.0% is expected. The consolidated operating result is now also expected to be at the upper end of the range of EUR 33.0 million to EUR 39.0 million last specified in the first half of the year.



Sales and earnings performance of the segments



In the post-acute segment, sales increased by 7.2% to EUR 361.2 million (9M 2023: EUR 337.0 million). At EUR 38.0 million, the segment operating result was EUR 2.9 million higher than in the same period of the previous year (9M 2023: EUR 35.1 million). The cost of materials ratio rose by 0.3 percentage points to 20.4% (9M 2023: 20.1%). At EUR 73.8 million, the absolute cost of materials was 9.1% higher than in the previous year (9M 2023: EUR 67.6 million). Personnel expenses increased by EUR 8.1 million or 4.5% to EUR 187.4 million compared to the first half of the previous year. The personnel expenses ratio fell to 51.9% (9M 2023: 53.2%).



The acute segment reported a decline in segment sales of EUR 16.3 million or 8.5%. The segment operating result totalled EUR -3.8 million after EUR -5.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The cost of materials fell by 12.8% to EUR 50.0 million (9M 2023: EUR 57.3 million). The cost of materials ratio fell slightly to 28.5 % (9M 2023: 29.9%). Personnel expenses totalled EUR 106.1 million and were therefore 8.6% lower than in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2023: EUR 116.1 million). The personnel expenses ratio remained almost unchanged at 60.4% after 60.5% in the same period of the previous year.



Sales in the Other Activities segment totalled EUR 21.5 million was 17.5% higher than the previous year's figure, i.e. EUR 3.2 million. The nursing care business division contributed EUR 17.5 million to this figure, which corresponds to an increase of 11.3% compared to the previous year (9M 2023: EUR 15.8 million). At EUR 0.3 million, the segment operating result was up on the previous year's result of EUR

-0.3 million.



Outlook - positive business performance in the third quarter of 2024



"As in previous years, the third quarter is once again the strongest of the current year. Group sales increased by EUR 7.9 million year-on-year to EUR 190.2 million. Profitability for the quarter was also positive with an EBIT margin of 11.8%. We are in a good financial position and confirm the annual forecasts for sales and consolidated operating profit at the upper end in each case due to the positive business develop-ment", reports Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN.



Hospital reform expected at the turn of the year



"The hospital reform expected at the turn of the year has not taken rehabilitation into account. We are convinced that the elimination of hospital beds in the acute sector will not lead to fewer, but to more and earlier rehabilitation services. With MEDICLIN HOME, DIRECT and CAMPUS, we set out early on to face up to the developments in the healthcare market and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the outpati-ent and digitalisation of rehabilitation," says Dr Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN.



Thomas Piefke, COO of MEDICLIN, adds: "On 11 October, we opened outpatient orthopaedic rehabilitation at the Staufenburg Klinik in Durbach - as part of the MEDICLIN DIRECT range of services. With the expansion of this service, we are supplementing the existing services for rehabilitation in the areas of cancer, diabetes and obesity and are thus responding to the increasing demand for outpatient orthopaedic therapies. We are thus successfully driving forward outpatientisation at MEDICLIN and consistently implementing our strategy."



The interim report as at 30 September 2024 is available from today at in German and English.



For further information :



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft

Okenstrasse 27

77652 Offenburg



Investor Relations

Ender Gülcan

Phone: 0781/488-326

...





Public Relations

Dr Janina Lossen

Phone: 0781/488-180

...









About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.



MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group







04.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: MEDICLIN AG Okenstraße 27 77652 Offenburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326 Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006595101 WKN: 659510 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2022023



End of News EQS News Service